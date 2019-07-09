GENEVA — Geneva Scholarship Associates recently held its annual celebration to honor donors and past recipients and to introduce the newest class of scholars.
MILO — A local resident remains hospitalized after he was hit by a truck late Saturday night, just south of the Penn Yan village line.
WATERLOO — For years, residential household trash in the village was picked up by village workers using village garbage trucks.
NEWARK — A local woman accused of threatening to kill her children and holding one child’s head under water faces two felony charges as part of an investigation that is still active.
SENECA FALLS — An Ithaca man who police said had cocaine with a street value of several thousand dollars faces two felony drug charges after his arrest late Monday night.
SENECA FALLS — A local Girl Scout leader faces three felony charges for allegedly stealing more than $2,000 from her troop.
LYONS — For about a week after Josh Niles and Amber Washburn were gunned down outside their Sodus home last October, Charlene Childers spent time with their families and appeared to be grievin…
PENN YAN — A Steuben County man who led police on a high-speed chase earlier this week is now in the Yates County Jail.
The All Star Circuit of Champions returns to New York State this week with visits to Utica-Rome Speedway Friday, Orange County Fair Speedway Saturday and Lebanon Valley Speedway Sunday.
WATERTOWN — The Newark Pilots season has seen more downs than ups thus far. However, the Pilots managed to split a doubleheader Sunday at Alex T. Duffy Fairground Stadium.
HOPEWELL — Come this August, the Finger Lakes Community College athletic department will have a new but familiar face running things.
Four-year-old Sam Sharman wasn’t having much luck trying to catch fish, but he wasn’t throwing in the towel yet, either. Rather, he was moving to a different location to cast out into the quie…
NEWARK — Weather once again wreaked havoc across the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League this weekend.
The Orlando Magic continue to take a big-picture view with Mo Bamba as he works his way back from a leg injury. The second-year center will not play for the remainder of the NBA Summer League as the team maintains its conservative approach to his return from the stress fracture that forced him to miss the final three months of last season. "It's just erring on the side of caution," Magic ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton, a former University of Miami standout, has broken his silence following a car crash that ended his football career last week, and is seeking financial help. Norton, who has been hospitalized since the July 4 accident, posted an Instagram story photo on Monday of his right thumb up with a message: "I'm good thank you to ...
CHICAGO - Bidding has opened for the gloves Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo used during the final out of the Cubs' 2016 World Series championship, and the auction house selling them thinks they'll go for $750,000 or more. "To me the gloves represent the single most important and significant item of Cubs history in 100 years that will ever be sold publicly," said Ken Goldin, founder and president ...
BALTIMORE - Three former baseball players from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County are suing a woman who accused them of sexual assault, part of a growing trend of male students facing sexual assault claims taking their female accusers to court. The defamation, malicious prosecution, abuse of process and invasion of privacy claims were filed recently in response to a civil lawsuit the ...
CLEVELAND - The woman bided her time, waiting for the right moment to interrupt the conversation and greet the former major leaguer. "Congratulations on your son," said the woman, clad in Los Angeles Dodgers gear. "He's doing an excellent job." "Oh, thank you," Clay Bellinger said, shaking the woman's hand. "Thank you." It was a sun-doused Fourth of July, and Bellinger was sitting behind home ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - As an Indiana family mourns a toddler who fell to her death while aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship, they also are seeking answers to how this could have happened. The incident took place Sunday on the Freedom of the Seas while it was docked in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The girl, who was identified as Chloe Wiegand, was with her grandfather when she fell from the 11th ...
Seizing on an opening provided by the Supreme Court, the Trump administration is scrambling to offer a new, legally defensible rationale for adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census. But it's all a charade ordered up by President Trump, who is determined to enlist the decennial census in his crusade against people living in the country illegally. Lower federal courts across the country ...
Here's my favorite memory of Ross Perot: During his 1992 run for the White House, he kept pointing out that Capitol Hill was the only workplace in America where the employees could park their cars but the owners couldn't. Zing! "We're the owners of this country," Perot declared. "We don't act like the owners." He built his two presidential campaigns around the idea that the people (as he liked ...
LOS ANGELES - Aftershocks from the recent earthquakes near Ridgecrest in Kern County are decreasing in both frequency and magnitude, and seismologists say they expect the pattern to continue. The earthquakes on July 4 and 5 - one a magnitude 6.4 and the other a 7.1 - were the strongest to hit the area in 20 years. Thousands of aftershocks have already been reported, and scientists have said ...
The opioid crisis has come to the forefront of America’s consciousness in recent years. Chances are readers of this column have firsthand knowledge of a friend or family member that have been negatively effected by opioids.
On Sept. 6, 1970, Maria Smuk’s life — and her family’s — changed forever.
It is the time of the year for area high school graduations. The Finger Lakes Times already has published some short pieces on students who were selected school valedictorians and salutatorians and where they will be going to continue their academic pursuits.
LONDON (AP) — The two men vying to be Britain's next leader traded verbal blows in a televised debate Tuesday about who is more likely to break the country's Brexit deadlock and lead the U.K. out of the European Union.
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Slowed by a balky ankle, trailing by a service break in the third set of her Wimbledon quarterfinal, Serena Williams appeared to be in trouble Tuesday against an opponent playing the tournament of her life.
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — A day after her memorable Wimbledon ended, Coco Gauff already was thinking about coming back.
BERLIN (AP) — France on Tuesday sent a top diplomat to Tehran to urge Iran to scale back its recently increased uranium enrichment activities, a mission underscored by a call from Europe for the Islamic Republic to return to complying with the terms of the unraveling nuclear deal "without delay."
OVID — The Ford Memorial Library and The Friends of the Three Bears will host an escape room-style program on Saturday, July 13 in the historic Three Bears Complex.
SENECA FALLS — The Seneca County Arts Council’s Artworks Gallery is sponsoring a florals in mixed media workshop from 1 to 4 p.m. on Friday, July 12 at the Artworks Gallery, 109 Fall St.
NEWARK — Wayne Arts is accepting entries for its Anything Goes exhibit, on display from July 25 to Aug. 31 at the Wayne County Council for the Arts gallery, 108 W. Miller St.
BENTON — People who buy their wine in a can probably don’t care if it comes in a traditional 12-ounce container or a slightly larger one.
TYRE — Lance Young has been named executive vice-president and general manager of the del Lago Resort & Casino, effective immediately.
NEWARK — Ultralife Corporation said it has scored a $10 million contract for one of its radio-charging products.
SENECA CASTLE — At 87, Cliff Kunes still makes it to work once in a while to the company he started 50 years ago. It’s not a long commute; in fact, the founder of Castle Harvester Metal Fabricators lives just across the street.
CANANDAIGUA — Finger Lakes Visitors Connection, the official tourism office for Ontario County, has released a new wellness guide.
It can sometimes be difficult to get kids outdoors for exercise when the weather is harsh, says Jennifer Jewell, a physical therapist in Jefferson Township. That’s one of the main reasons she enrolled her three children in the iXL Rehab, Exercise and Wellness Center’s Excel Sports Performance youth camp.
While eating meatless has an array of health benefits and even significantly reduces your carbon footprint, there is undoubtedly a price you pay cutting out meat. Vegetarians and vegans commonly struggle with making up these crucial nutrients and vitamins.
Summer sun is approaching, which mean it’s time to think about summer skincare.
Those who enjoy basking in the sun and lounging by the pool have been disappointed with the Finger Lakes weather this May and June, but they remain hopeful for hot, sunny weather as the official start of summer approaches.
If you’ve ever been a pet parent you know animals love to explore and taste just about everything in their path. Unfortunately, there are things at home that our furry friends shouldn’t eat. In fact, according to the ASPCA in 2018, the Animal Poison Control Center (APCC) received an average of 1,200 calls daily and assisted 266,554 animals.
Smoking car on RTE. 5&20 in Canandaigua- What's going on here?
Authorities say three people were stabbed in downtown Seattle and a suspect is in custody. Police said the attack appeared to be unprovoked and random. (July 9)
VERNON, N.Y. (AP) — Holding the Woodstock 50 festival at a horse track on short notice could be a safety risk, a sheriff says, although promoters said Tuesday that they remain confident.
DETROIT (AP) — Water levels in two of the Great Lakes are the highest ever recorded.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on developments related to the sex trafficking case against financier Jeffrey Epstein (all times local):
With all the discussions and outrage about children being held in terrible conditions at the southern border, many people are wondering what can be done to help. Apart from calling our federal representatives or accompanying church mission groups going to provide direct assistance, I hear ma…
If you want to start a lively conversation one of the topics that is almost guaranteed to do that is global warming — or as it is also known, climate change ... or even changing weather patterns. It has been a hot topic (no pun intended) since 2006 and the movie “An Inconvenient Truth.” The …