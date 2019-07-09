Latest News

Crime and Courts

Newark woman faces child abuse charges

NEWARK — A local woman accused of threatening to kill her children and holding one child’s head under water faces two felony charges as part of an investigation that is still active.

SF police arrest man on drug charges

SENECA FALLS — An Ithaca man who police said had cocaine with a street value of several thousand dollars faces two felony drug charges after his arrest late Monday night.

'You ruined a lot of lives'

LYONS — For about a week after Josh Niles and Amber Washburn were gunned down outside their Sodus home last October, Charlene Childers spent time with their families and appeared to be grievin…

Local Sports

National Sports

Magic shut down center Mo Bamba for remainder of NBA Summer League

  Updated

The Orlando Magic continue to take a big-picture view with Mo Bamba as he works his way back from a leg injury. The second-year center will not play for the remainder of the NBA Summer League as the team maintains its conservative approach to his return from the stress fracture that forced him to miss the final three months of last season. "It's just erring on the side of caution," Magic ...

Dolphins' Kendrick Norton breaks silence following car crash; NFL steps in to pay medical bills

  Updated

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kendrick Norton, a former University of Miami standout, has broken his silence following a car crash that ended his football career last week, and is seeking financial help. Norton, who has been hospitalized since the July 4 accident, posted an Instagram story photo on Monday of his right thumb up with a message: "I'm good thank you to ...

Kris Bryant's and Anthony Rizzo's 'last out' gloves from 2016 World Series are up for auction

  Updated

CHICAGO - Bidding has opened for the gloves Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo used during the final out of the Cubs' 2016 World Series championship, and the auction house selling them thinks they'll go for $750,000 or more. "To me the gloves represent the single most important and significant item of Cubs history in 100 years that will ever be sold publicly," said Ken Goldin, founder and president ...

Ex-UMBC baseball players, part of national trend, turning tables on sexual assault accuser in court

  Updated

BALTIMORE - Three former baseball players from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County are suing a woman who accused them of sexual assault, part of a growing trend of male students facing sexual assault claims taking their female accusers to court. The defamation, malicious prosecution, abuse of process and invasion of privacy claims were filed recently in response to a civil lawsuit the ...

Cody Bellinger's transformation driven by desire to be an everyday player

  Updated

CLEVELAND - The woman bided her time, waiting for the right moment to interrupt the conversation and greet the former major leaguer. "Congratulations on your son," said the woman, clad in Los Angeles Dodgers gear. "He's doing an excellent job." "Oh, thank you," Clay Bellinger said, shaking the woman's hand. "Thank you." It was a sun-doused Fourth of July, and Bellinger was sitting behind home ...

Nation

Family seeks answers after toddler dies in 11-floor fall from cruise ship

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - As an Indiana family mourns a toddler who fell to her death while aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship, they also are seeking answers to how this could have happened. The incident took place Sunday on the Freedom of the Seas while it was docked in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The girl, who was identified as Chloe Wiegand, was with her grandfather when she fell from the 11th ...

Editorial: Trump searches for a lie to justify adding a citizenship question to the census

Seizing on an opening provided by the Supreme Court, the Trump administration is scrambling to offer a new, legally defensible rationale for adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census. But it's all a charade ordered up by President Trump, who is determined to enlist the decennial census in his crusade against people living in the country illegally. Lower federal courts across the country ...

+5
Stephen L. Carter: I'm going to miss Ross Perot

Here's my favorite memory of Ross Perot: During his 1992 run for the White House, he kept pointing out that Capitol Hill was the only workplace in America where the employees could park their cars but the owners couldn't. Zing! "We're the owners of this country," Perot declared. "We don't act like the owners." He built his two presidential campaigns around the idea that the people (as he liked ...

+5
Many aftershocks later, shaking from Ridgecrest earthquakes is subsiding

LOS ANGELES - Aftershocks from the recent earthquakes near Ridgecrest in Kern County are decreasing in both frequency and magnitude, and seismologists say they expect the pattern to continue. The earthquakes on July 4 and 5 - one a magnitude 6.4 and the other a 7.1 - were the strongest to hit the area in 20 years. Thousands of aftershocks have already been reported, and scientists have said ...

The Bigger Picture

BIGGER PICTURE: Pain management
featured

BIGGER PICTURE: Pain management

The opioid crisis has come to the forefront of America’s consciousness in recent years. Chances are readers of this column have firsthand knowledge of a friend or family member that have been negatively effected by opioids.

Bigger Picture: On the right path
featured

Bigger Picture: On the right path

It is the time of the year for area high school graduations. The Finger Lakes Times already has published some short pieces on students who were selected school valedictorians and salutatorians and where they will be going to continue their academic pursuits.

World

BERLIN (AP) — France on Tuesday sent a top diplomat to Tehran to urge Iran to scale back its recently increased uranium enrichment activities, a mission underscored by a call from Europe for the Islamic Republic to return to complying with the terms of the unraveling nuclear deal "without delay."

Lifestyle

Business and Economy

BUSINESS OF THE WEEK: Castle Harvester Metal Fabricators
featured

BUSINESS OF THE WEEK: Castle Harvester Metal Fabricators

SENECA CASTLE — At 87, Cliff Kunes still makes it to work once in a while to the company he started 50 years ago. It’s not a long commute; in fact, the founder of Castle Harvester Metal Fabricators lives just across the street.

Health Care

+2
Youth sports camp keeps kids active and motivated

Youth sports camp keeps kids active and motivated

It can sometimes be difficult to get kids outdoors for exercise when the weather is harsh, says Jennifer Jewell, a physical therapist in Jefferson Township. That’s one of the main reasons she enrolled her three children in the iXL Rehab, Exercise and Wellness Center’s Excel Sports Performance youth camp.

SUMMER HEALTH: Doctor offers summer eye care tips

SUMMER HEALTH: Doctor offers summer eye care tips

Those who enjoy basking in the sun and lounging by the pool have been disappointed with the Finger Lakes weather this May and June, but they remain hopeful for hot, sunny weather as the official start of summer approaches.

Keep your pets safe by removing these dangerous items from the house

Keep your pets safe by removing these dangerous items from the house

If you’ve ever been a pet parent you know animals love to explore and taste just about everything in their path. Unfortunately, there are things at home that our furry friends shouldn’t eat. In fact, according to the ASPCA in 2018, the Animal Poison Control Center (APCC) received an average of 1,200 calls daily and assisted 266,554 animals.

State

Opinion

DOING THE WRITE THING: Thinking of children, near and far

DOING THE WRITE THING: Thinking of children, near and far

With all the discussions and outrage about children being held in terrible conditions at the southern border, many people are wondering what can be done to help. Apart from calling our federal representatives or accompanying church mission groups going to provide direct assistance, I hear ma…

ON THE OTHER HAND: Today's inconvenient reality

If you want to start a lively conversation one of the topics that is almost guaranteed to do that is global warming — or as it is also known, climate change ... or even changing weather patterns. It has been a hot topic (no pun intended) since 2006 and the movie “An Inconvenient Truth.” The …