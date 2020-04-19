Journalism, it has been said, is the first rough draft of history. Today’s story in the newspaper, 10, 20 or 50 years from now, becomes a chapter in a history book or, in today’s world, an entry on Wikipedia.
That means that for 125 years — or more precisely, since Tuesday, May 28, 1895 — the Finger Lakes Times has been chronicling not only the history of our nation and world, but most importantly, of the Finger Lakes community that we call home.
The “Hey, did you see the story in yesterday’s Times” becomes, a few years later, “Hey, do you remember when … ”
There is absolutely no better example than what is going on in the world as we have been compiling and producing this special section commemorating our quasquicentennial: Many of us are on lockdown, home confinement or isolation — some self-imposed, others mandatory — because of the global coronavirus pandemic, a scourge that is turning into this generation’s Spanish flu.
As we have been preparing this reflective look back, our staff has been churning out daily stories on how the pandemic is affecting life in our four-county area of the Finger Lakes.
How will it all play out? No one knows exactly just yet. Check back decades from now, when those history books and websites will devote pages and chapters to a recap of this pandemic.
For now, the Finger Lakes Times will continue putting together the first draft of that chapter — the number of local cases, how folks and companies are helping one another weather the storm, and how our heroic frontline healthcare workers and first responders are dealing with it.
I couldn’t be prouder of our hard-working staff today in 2020, and also as we have been putting together this retrospective, it has allowed me to reflect on other hard-working staffs of this newspaper, the folks who have dedicated themselves to telling the stories of this community — good and bad, happy and sad — for 12½ decades.
Think about that for a bit. When the Finger Lakes Times was born — at the time, we were named the Geneva Daily Times — Grover Cleveland was the 24th president of the United States, a man who spent much of his childhood in nearby Fayetteville, N.Y., and a lot of his young adult life in Buffalo. Interestingly, he also was our 22nd president, his stints in the White House divided by the four-year term of Benjamin Harrison.
The first issue of the Geneva Daily Times contained a front-page story not of Cleveland but about his Secretary of State, Walter Q. Gresham, who had died overnight from pleurisy.
In 1895, there was no Academy Award for Best Picture, namely because motion pictures had just barely been invented, and there was no World Series champion because there was only one league, the National League, and the Baltimore Orioles were the champs. Future baseball superstar Babe Ruth was born that year, as was Buster Keaton, J. Edgar Hoover and the Three Stooges’ Shemp Howard. Meanwhile, Frederick Douglass and Louis Pasteur were among the famous people who died.
The Early Years
Geneva had always had a newspaper, since its founding in 1796 when Lucius Carey printed the Ontario Gazette for a few years before moving his printing press to Canandaigua. In 1806 James Bogert began printing the weekly Expositor, which became the Geneva Gazette in 1809 and the Advertiser-Gazette in 1901.
Long before the days of the internet, social media and a 24/7 news cycle, it was a newspaper that quenched peoples’ thirst for information. Geneva was served by papers such as The Geneva American, the strongly Republican Geneva Courier, The Geneva Budget, The Geneva Saturday Review, and The Herald of Truth.
Most of the newspapers of that time were a single large page, folded over, and the type was set by hand. Convinced that a growing Geneva needed a daily newspaper, M. Jeremiah Dillon established the Geneva Daily Times in 1895 in partnership with Rochester businessmen Herbert J. Fowler and William A. Gracey.
Dillon wrote, in that first issue: “We have looked over the ground carefully and met with sufficient encouragement to warrant the belief that the town of Geneva not only needs, but is willing to support, a daily newspaper devoted to its interests and thoroughly independent of politics and selfish cliques in its management.”
Despite that, there were no stories about Geneva on that first edition’s front page, though there were three small items about Seneca Falls — an assault, an upcoming children’s day at the Presbyterian Church, and an announcement of a “celebration” of the five-year anniversary of the worst fire in Seneca Falls history.
The Times‘ first home was at 53 Seneca St., later called Linden Street Extension, and it was reported that Capt. J.S. Lewis, one of Geneva’s prominent citizens, purchased the first copy of the Geneva Daily Times, hot off the press. The paper cost 2 cents a copy, but the good Captain paid $10 for his historic edition.
Four months after its first edition, the Times moved to the Nester building at Exchange and Castle streets, current home to Lake City Hobby. It remained there for a while before moving to 27 Linden St. and then back to Seneca Street. In 1953 it moved into its present location, 218 Genesee St. — site of another previous paper, the Geneva Daily News, and then of Premier Mill Corp.
The Williams Family
A defining year for the newspaper came in 1904, when Samuel B. Williams, former comptroller for the city of Rochester, and his son, George Burbank “G.B.” Williams, purchased an interest in a consolidation of papers called the Geneva Printing Company, which included the Times.
Gracey remained a partner and was president and editor, and G.B. Williams was secretary, treasurer and business manager. With Gracey being Williams’ uncle and a founding partner in the paper, it meant that the same family ran the newspaper for 93 years, until 1988.
The paper grew steadily in the early 1900s reporting on historic events such as the sinking of the Titanic, World War I and that Spanish flu outbreak, but it suffered a major blow on Jan. 20, 1924 when fire broke out in the basement of the Seneca Street plant. The building was badly damaged, but the paper didn’t miss a beat. It continued printing without interruption as reporters, editors and others worked around construction workers making repairs.
Circulation reached 5,000 by 1926, remained steady through the Great Depression and reached 6,600 by 1945, the paper’s 50th anniversary, which was only modestly noted at the time because of restrictions on paper and supplies due to World War II.
Gracey died in 1944, leading to Williams taking over as president and editor. His wife, Eva, became vice president, Gracey’s son Lawrence was named secretary and another son, Lewis, assistant treasurer.
In 1955, just two years after the Times moved to Genesee Street — in a difficult but well-choreographed four-day operation done intentionally over Memorial Day weekend so no issues were missed — G.B. Williams bought out the Gracey interests and became sole owner of the Geneva Printing Co. On Aug. 22 that year, the word “Daily” was dropped from the paper’s name, and it became simply the Geneva Times.
Longtime editor, the late D.C. Hadley, in a column in the centennial anniversary of the Times joked that the name change came because Williams had “grown tired of the populace referring to his newspaper as ‘The G.D. Times.’ Whether or not this was true, the official story is that we finally faced the fact that the newspaper was not daily, but only six days a week.”
Williams died in 1966 at age 93, and his son Sam took over. In 1968, the paper underwent $300,000 in improvements that included replacing its old linotype typesetting machines with specialized photocomposition units and a new press, a Goss Urbanite offset model.
A world traveler who spoke several languages fluently, Sam Williams wanted to educate the area’s readers about world events as well as local ones. He also oversaw the paper becoming more regional, instead of focusing solely on Geneva — a reason why, in 1977, he changed the name of the paper to the Finger Lakes Times.
Under his leadership, the Times flourished and had over 100 employees, including two dozen reporters covering Ontario, Wayne, Seneca and Yates county news and sports. There were bureau offices in Penn Yan, Seneca Falls, Newark, Lyons, Phelps and even Canandaigua for a time.
Sam Williams died Sept. 15, 1987, at the age of 51. It stipulated in his will that the Finger Lakes Times be sold, and on March 23, 1988, it was announced that Independent Publications Inc., headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pa., had bought the newspaper.
Williams’ widow, Nozomi, remains in Geneva in 2020 — a connection to the paper’s past and one of the city’s major champions and benefactors, through the Williams Family Foundation. In 2012, she was named the Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce’s Citizen of the Year.
From IPI to CMG
The Finger Lakes Times had daily circulation of about 20,000 and also owned the Times Weekly, a 17,000-circulation free-distribution paper when IPI took it over in 1988.
In a story in the Times announcing the sale, Nozomi Williams was quoted as saying: “As your family newspaper, we have enjoyed a special place in the community. Therefore, on behalf of my late husband, Sam, his father, G.B. Williams, my son, Ichica, and myself, I wish to thank you for allowing us the privilege of serving you these many years. … We have never lost sight that it was you, the reader, who was our best critic and our most valuable asset. We hope we have served you well.”
William L. McLean III, president of IPI, said, “The Finger Lakes Times is a fine newspaper due to the continuing efforts of the Williams family, and I am delighted that Independent Publications — another family enterprise — has the opportunity to build on this foundation of service to the Finger Lakes area.”
The late George A. Park of Canandaigua was named publisher and oversaw a continued upgrade in technology and equipment while making other changes including adding regional sections and in 1992, dropping the Saturday paper in favor of a Sunday edition.
In 1998, longtime Times employee Phil Beckley, a former reporter and editor, succeeded Park as publisher, and in 2004, IPI sold the newspaper to its current owner, Community Media Group of West Frankfurt, Ill., a small chain that operates daily and weekly newspapers and free distribution shoppers in New York, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Iowa, Indiana and Michigan.
Larry Perrotto, president and CEO of CMG, said at the time of the sale, “We are pleased to have this opportunity to serve the Finger Lakes region, and our company is committed to continuing the great tradition of community journalism for which the Finger Lakes Times is known, standards so ably established by our hard-working employees and the previous owners.”
Although print circulation is down to about 10,000 daily — a reflection of circulation decline throughout the industry nationwide — it has remained steady over the past few years, no small feat in the face of competition from the internet and social media. In fact, though print numbers are down, the FLT reaches more readers than ever across other platforms, including that internet.
The newsroom uses state-of-the-art computer software and other resources to produce the day’s news, but the paper is no longer physically printed onsite. For efficiency and quality’s sake, pages are sent — with the push of a computer button — to Rochester, where the paper is printed on the most technologically advanced press in the area and then shipped back to Geneva for delivery.
And even that delivery is different than in the old days when a youngster on a bicycle may have tossed it onto your front porch. Today’s daily paper — Monday through Friday editions — is delivered with your mail by the U.S. Postal Service. On Sundays, when there is no mail delivery, a carrier force still brings the paper to your home.
And, while the staff is smaller than in its heyday, quality remains a benchmark of the Finger Lakes Times. Paul Barrett was named publisher in 2008, and under his watch, the newspaper won AP Newspaper of Distinction for papers of its size in New York state in 2012, ’13 and ’15 — the only three times in its now 125-year history to have done so.
“Three years ago, I told this crew they had the talent to be the best community newspaper in New York, and with renewed determination they set out to be just that,” Barrett said after the first Newspaper of Distinction award. “We live in what I’ve described as ‘the best kept secret in America … the Finger Lakes.’ And to chronicle the life and times of the people who live here is an honor and a responsibility this group takes seriously. I’ve never been more proud of a newsroom.”
In an editorial when the Times celebrated its 100th anniversary in 1995, the paper’s Editorial Board wrote: “Local news — the ‘interests’ of people in the Finger Lakes — has been, and still is the lifeblood of this newspaper. We mirror our communities and their people, celebrating their successes, exposing their warts and chronicling their lives.
“We offer no more, and no less, than a daily look at life down the street and around the world.
“We’ll make you happy when the news is good, we will make you sad when the news is bad, we will make you angry when you think the news is slanted, we will make you curious, we will make you interested, but we will always bring you the news.”
Allow me to add that we’ll do it in “rough-draft” form that will one day turn into history, and we’ll do it because of you, our valued readers.
As D.C. Hadley said in his column for our centennial anniversary: “For all the celebrities, media moguls and newsmakers, I still prefer the nice folks of the Finger Lakes. They are real people.”