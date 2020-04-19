It’s truly an honor to be leading an organization that’s celebrating its 125th year in business. Just to think about the hundreds of individuals who have played a role here in delivering the news and information of our region to tens, perhaps hundreds, of thousands of readers for well over a century is truly humbling.
With that said, however, I didn’t feel this occasion was solely an opportunity to celebrate ourselves. Sure, we’re reflecting on the Finger Lakes Times through the years and the wonderful people who in many cases dedicated much of their entire career to this company. I also feel we should take this opportunity to celebrate the last 125 years of the four-county region that we have reported on and we call home. The people, events, organizations, companies, the highs and the lows, that have come to define the Finger Lakes. Hopefully, through this commemorative section you’re now reading, the historic front pages we run each Sunday, our “Throwback Thursday” photos, you feel we are capturing that history and that you’re enjoying this journey.
This 125th Anniversary effort has not been easy on our news staff. We are, in my opinion, the best newsroom in the Finger Lakes region … hands down … but we operate with a lean team. Adding this project into the mix for 2020 wasn’t simple to start with, but now with the added challenges that COVID-19 has presented, pulling everything together is all that much more difficult. We have a very dedicated team here, one that works long hours to bring a great, unbiased product to our readers’ door everyday. I can’t commend them enough.
I want to thank Seneca Foods for being the Presenting Sponsor of our 125th Anniversary and all the sponsors of this project that you see advertising in this section. We could not have done this without their financial support.
While this project has given us a chance to reflect on the past, I do think it’s appropriate at this moment in our history to address where the Finger Lakes Times is today and where we’re headed. First of all, let me say that while this newspaper, like so many others in our region and across the country, has been impacted by a decline in newspaper readership and circulation, the Finger Lakes Times reaches more readers than we ever have in our history, it’s just not with the printed newspaper alone anymore. Across our daily newspaper, our weekly FLT Extra, the Town Crier, fltimes.com, emailed newsletters, social media, our sports podcast, and more we reach a highly engaged and ever expanding audience every day.
Where do we go from here? That’s hard to say, as we’ve seen our region and our world change dramatically over the past few weeks, but the printed Finger Lakes Times will continue for the foreseeable future.
Let me also state we are profitable. It isn’t always easy, and in more recent decades I feel our services may have been increasingly taken for granted — by readers and area businesses. But, as these weeks of social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic have shown, the Times still plays a vital role keeping the community informed of what’s going on. As much as we need the support of our readers and area businesses to remain viable, the community needs us to remain connected and share information.
Moving forward, our digital presence will grow. The way we engage with our readers throughout the day across mobile devices will increase. We’ll develop new partnerships in the community that will enhance our presence and provide new platforms for readers to hear from our reporters. Our presence in the community will increase through existing events while we look for opportunities to create our own events.
I’m confident the Finger Lakes Times will be here for a long time to come. Keep reading.