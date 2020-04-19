SENECA FALLS — Jimmy Carter was president and Mario Cuomo was New York’s governor when stories about the Cayuga Nation began appearing in the Finger Lakes Times and other upstate newspapers.
The Cayugas are one of the Six Nations of the Iroquois Confederacy that occupied a large swath of upstate New York prior to the Revolutionary War. They were established on roughly 3 million acres, from Lake Ontario to the Pennsylvania border. Their neighbors were the Onondagas to the east and the Senecas to the west.
When the Revolution broke out, some tribes sided with the colonists and others supported the British. The Cayugas were aligned with the British and paid a price after the war established the United States of America. The new American military invaded Cayugas settlements, burning villages and destroying crops, pushing the Cayugas westward and into Canada.
The 1794 Treaty of Canandaigua established a 64,015-acre reservation around the northern top of Cayuga Lake in Seneca and Cayuga counties.
The Cayugas sold those 64,015 acres to the state of New York in treaties in 1795 and 1807. That land was bought and sold thousands of times since 1807. The Cayugas fled west, with many welcomed by the Seneca Nation in western New York. Some of them moved to Oklahoma and formed the Seneca Cayuga Tribe of Oklahoma. Others settled in Canada.
The 64,015 acres included roughly 42,000 in the Cayuga County towns of Montezuma, Aurelius, Springport and Ledyard and roughly 22,000 in the Seneca County towns of Seneca Falls, Fayette and Varick.
Fast-forward to the 1970s. New Cayuga leaders were unhappy that they were the only New York tribe without an established reservation. They hired lawyers and threatened to file a claim in federal court to reacquire all 64,015 acres. The basis of their claim was that the 1795 and 1807 treaties with the state were invalid because they were not witnessed by an authorized federal agent or ratified by Congress.
The lawsuit not only sought return of the land but also eviction of current occupants and $350 million in trespass damages. Needless to say, that was a major concern to local residents, especially those living in the claim area. In 1979, former Rep. Frank Horton or Rochester, who represented the two counties, formed a task force headed by Rochester Gas & Electric official Howard Rowley to try to work out a settlement.
In 1984, the first settlement offer would have given the Cayugas over $8 million to buy land and deed the 450-member tribe 2,800 acres on the shore of Lake Ontario owned by RG&E in the town of Sterling in Cayuga County, 3,600 acres of state-owned Howland Island Wildlife Management Area in Cayuga County and 2,000 acres of public and private land in Seneca County. Tribal officials were agreeable to the offer. Cayuga County officials seemed to support the proposal, but strong, visceral — some say racist — opposition formed in Seneca County, leading to the establishment of the Seneca County Liberation Organization. The SCLO was led by the late Wisner Kinne of Ovid.
The settlement failed to get enough support and a bill authorizing it was never introduced into Congress by then Rep. Gary Lee.
The claim was filed February 1980 in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York in Syracuse. It was assigned to Judge Neal McCurn.
The filing prompted increased efforts to arrive at an acceptable settlement to avoid litigation. Two more proposals were brought forth but neither got the support of both counties or the Cayugas, who were now led by Clint Halftown.
The non-jury civil trial began in 1994 and lasted months. It featured often-arcane expert testimony on land values of the late 1700s and early 1800s. State lawyers argued that Timothy Pickering, an authorized federal agent, witnessed the 1794 Treaty of Canandaigua, Congress did ratify the treaties and the tribe was fairly compensated for their land.
McCurn ruled in 1994 that the Cayugas had a valid claim. The questions of eviction of modern-day landowners and return of the land were taken off the table by McCurn. The question of how much the tribe should receive in trespass damages was put to a federal jury in Syracuse. After arguments and testimony, the jury awarded the Cayugas $36.9 million, far less than what the tribe was seeking. But McCurn then added $211 million in interest in 2001.
The state appealed both McCurn’s decision and the jury damages award. An appeals court in Manhattan heard the appeal arguments March 31, 2004. On June 28, 2005, the three-judge panel cited a recent Supreme Court ruling involving the city of Sherrill and the Oneida Indian Nation in overturning the lower court ruling and jury award. The majority ruled the claim was basically filed too late. The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal.
After that, the Cayugas decided to buy land in Seneca and Cayuga counties, mostly in Seneca Falls, from willing sellers on the open market. They made purchase offers, most well in excess of their assessed values, and did not pay local property taxes. The Nation owns roughly 1,200 acres, including gas stations and conveniences stores in Seneca Falls and Union Springs. They sold tax-free cigarettes and gasoline at lower prices than non-Indian gas stations. They bought a few other businesses and homes for Cayuga members.
In recent years, the Halftown faction that is the federally recognized representatives of the Cayuga Nation in contracts and other dealings with the government was challenged by a faction that advocated traditional tribal government and practices, including opposition to gaming. The Cayugas established a small gaming site in Union Springs.
The split led to several aggressive confrontations and rulings by the Bureau of Indian Affairs. The Halftown group operates Cayuga County properties and the other group, once called the Unity Council, operated Seneca Falls businesses. The tensions escalated to the point where Halftown hired a local contractor for an early Saturday morning demolition on Feb. 22, 2020 of the Lakeside Trading convenience store, a miniature golf and ice cream businesses, a canning plant, a school and other buildings in Seneca Falls.
The repercussions of that shocking act are still unresolved, keeping the Cayuga Nation in the news. News also will be generated when a decision is made on the Cayugas’ application to put 129 acres of their land into federal, tax-exempt trust. Stay tuned.