I left the Finger Lakes Times at the end of August of 1985 and moved to the Los Angeles area. I was very lucky as I knew only one person in the Southern California area, and she had worked for me at the Times but had no connections in the world of photography.
So off I went in my first week to see if either the Associated Press (AP) or United Press International (UPI) were interested in my services. And I got lucky — both the AP and UPI were not only interested, but both were ready to put me to work.
My first call came from UPI to cover the arraignment of Jan Michael Vincent at the Malibu Sheriff Station for beating up his girlfriend. One of my next assignments was to cover a press conference at the Playboy Mansion. That led to a 23-year association with Playboy as a freelancer. Seems the public relations person was a guy who felt a connection as he had graduated from Cornell. We maintain a relationship to this day.
Along the way I also was a photographer for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Clippers, Kings and Lakers. In those years I shot World Series, Stanley Cup Finals, NBA Finals, a pope, six presidents, too many politicians, too many entertainment personalities — although some of them, like Jimmy Stewart, were really great — numerous Super Bowls, Rose Bowls, Fiesta Bowls and spring trainings.
I learned to light arenas and celebrity portraits, traveled to Alaska, Mexico, the Dominican Republic and all over the United States and Canada shooting. In the years since I left the Finger Lakes I have lived in California, Pennsylvania and Arizona. It has been a great adventure, and I just moved back to the Finger Lakes, which is and always will be my real home.