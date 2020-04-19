I started at age 23, in August of 1978, as a copy editor and editor of the new weekend section, “Good Times.” Copy desk chief Phil Beckley handled all copy editing, handing our team of five copy editors the unedited stories, photos that needed captions written, and blank layout grids. We also had to write headlines.
At a time when the world was just developing its “mainframe computers” and the Finger Lakes Times had a single “video display terminal,” this was a challenge. Not only did we have to capture each story’s key points, we also had to be concise. And if a headline didn’t fit the space, we couldn’t easily reduce the type size, the way we can today.
We had to use a longtime method of counting characters: Wide letters, such as “M” and “W,” counted for two spaces; narrow letters such as “j,” and “l,” counted for a half space, and so on. To work some wordplay into a headline and fit it perfectly in the space was to arrive in copy editor heaven.
When a new Perkins Restaurant opened in the area, with its trademark oversized flag waving outside, I remember writing, “Flag flies, flapjacks flip at Perkins.” In retrospect, I was probably more thrilled about my ability to fit my alliterative headline into the allotted space than any reader could be.
After a year of copy editing, I went to the Lyons bureau to become a reporter. Looking back, I think that my work on the copy desk and the weekend section was a better fit. Managing Editor Don Hadley could be tough; he would tell me if a headline wasn’t accurate. But Don was also a lover of language, and he made time for fun. In the thick of a busy morning one day, he and I competed to see who could crank out the best political limerick.
I later became a high school English teacher, advising school papers in Webster for 14 of my 20 years, and often drawing upon the lessons I learned from Don Hadley, Phil Beckley, Rudy Elder, and many colleagues whose friendship I still cherish today.
I sometimes taught headline-writing “the old way,” just to give students a challenge. I was richly rewarded by students such as Jason A., who wrote this gem on the topic of procrastination: “I would have written a better headline, but I didn’t get around to it.”