The first time Managing Editor Don Hadley offered me a job at The Geneva Times, I turned him down. I was graduating from Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Public Communications in 1975, and the idea of being the Phelps-Clifton Springs bureau reporter and working alone, out of my apartment, didn’t sound very exciting.
But Hadley persisted. He suggested I tour the area with him. I’m so glad he did. The towns turned out to be interesting, and I was happy to hear that other recent graduates were assigned to nearby one-person bureaus. I relented, moved into a tiny apartment on Main Street in Phelps, learned to use an IBM Selectric typewriter, and dove into small-town life.
Back then, bureau reporters covered everything from births and car accidents to farm news and countless government and school board meetings that stretched far into the nights. The paper’s news hole was endless. I typed until early morning, filling a daily packet that my editor picked up on her way to work. The young reporters scattered around the Finger Lakes bonded and became good friends. We had an unspoken competition going: Who could get the most stories in the paper? Many days we’d each have three, four or even more, not to mention the endless “briefs” about news large and small.
We were always on duty. Some mornings, my phone rang at dawn as an early-rising farmer called to discuss a story in the previous day’s paper. Or my doorbell rang in the evening when a public official stopped by with an off-the-record tip. For a newly minted reporter, the days were heady, the excitement was palpable, the front-page bylines were cherished — even as I struggled to understand full-value vs. partial assessments or plow through my first municipal budgets.
I became known as the writer of frothy features, and composed way too many stories in which the subjects leaned back in their chairs as they pondered the questions of the day. In contrast, the first series I ever wrote was about a yawner of a topic — sauerkraut brine. Phelps was known as the “Sauerkraut Capital,” and agriculture behemoth Libby’s wanted to spread excess brine on fields adjacent to farmland. Controversy ensued, a reporter’s dream. Hence, my three-part series, far more than anyone wanted to know about the briny effluent.
My career took me to other, larger newspapers where I discovered a love of government and political coverage that became my specialty. But I long told journalism friends that there was no better place to begin my career than Geneva. I was lucky to be able to cover anything and everything, with supportive colleagues and editors and enthusiastic readers who appreciated the intense local attention. I enjoyed small-town life and grew fond of the residents who cared so about their communities.
When I left in 1976, I wrote an oped piece about my experience. I remember clearly the lead sentence that summed up my sentiments: “Leaving Phelps is not as easy as it sounds.”