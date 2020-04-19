First, let’s establish that I was not at the Finger Lakes Times for 125 years.
I had a 36-year fling — 1969 to 2005 — that was a lot of fun and a lot of satisfaction when we did our job right. I know it’s a cliché, but you really can’t work too hard when you’re doing something you love.
When Executive Editor Mike Cutillo asked me if I would write something for the 125th Anniversary section, I enthusiastically agreed. And I sat down at my computer — I almost said typewriter, but that was a few years ago — and started to write about my experience.
Then something occurred to me. There is a lot more to this newspaper — any newspaper for that matter — than one person. Good people have been toiling in the trenches for 125 years to inform, educate and entertain readers, and I begin to wonder what life in Geneva and the Finger Lakes would be like without those efforts.
When the Geneva Daily Times was launched in 1895, it was because the town was growing and needed a daily newspaper to keep people informed about happenings in their community. Previously there were only weekly newspapers, so the “daily” in the name served a purpose.
People in those days didn’t have many sources for news. Maybe they were lucky … we seem to have more sources than we need today.
News can be defined narrowly and broadly. Just as important as the “big” stories were what I like to call “refrigerator” news, such as births, college graduations, promotions, etc. The kind of things that moms and dads and spouses cut out of the paper and place on their refrigerator.
Probably the biggest story I was involved in as a reporter was the noted “Tommy the Traveler” episode at Hobart and William Smith Colleges. I scored a “scoop” — I haven’t used that word lately — when I interviewed state Assemblyman Arthur Eve of Buffalo, who had been sent here to look into the situation. I tracked him down wandering around City Hall, and I couldn’t wait to rush back to the paper around the corner at 218 Genesee St. so I could tell my editors I got a scoop.
People needed to know the big stories — both local, national and worldwide — because they affected their livelihoods. They also needed to know about their friends and neighbors … and what was happening in neighboring communities. It’s really neat to look at old front pages and see how they handled stories like the Great Depression, World War I and II, the Titanic and JFK’s assassination. But all through the years you could still get the bowling scores and the bridge game results and the weddings and engagements.
As Geneva grew, so did the Geneva Daily Times. The name was changed to The Geneva Times in the ’50s. I suppose by that time readers had figured out that it was a “daily” newspaper. In the ’70s the name was changed again to Finger Lakes Times to reflect that one third of our circulation was in Geneva and two-thirds was in communities throughout the Finger Lakes. The Finger Lakes had begun to have an identity and it made sense to reflect that.
Another reason not to focus on one person is that the paper has always been known to readers as “my paper.” Never the paper of those of us who worked there or owned it.
I became publisher in 1998. I had already figured this out, but running the whole operation gave me an increased awareness and appreciation for the roles all the different departments — News, Business, Advertising, Production and Circulation — played in the success of the paper. Long-time General Manager Jack Bertram always talked about the three-legged stool — Advertising, Circulation and News.
The classic newspaper inside story is that news and advertising were always at loggerheads. Maybe that’s why the Business Office was between us. But I long ago accepted and appreciated that advertising is news of a different sort, and it is equally important that readers and shoppers know that too.
I was lucky to spend 36 or so years in the newspaper business … all at the FLT.
There are three main reasons it was the right job for me.
First, I tend to be a procrastinator, and when you have to deliver a product every day, you can’t do that.
Second, I always liked to know what was going on before everyone else.
Third, every day was unique. The paper’s format was similar, but what went in it was different from day to day.
I came to the daily newspaper business after some soul searching. I had graduated from college as a history major and only knew that I didn’t want to be a teacher. While my parents were wondering why they sent me to college, I eventually figured out that I was good at writing and I enjoyed politics and government, etc., so newspaper reporting seemed the way to go. My mother was from the Penn Yan area and she said there was a paper in Geneva I should write to.
My letter and résumé arrived on then-Managing Editor George Northridge’s desk the day a reporter left the paper in the fall of 1969. Timing is everything. I survived a week tryout and was hired. I still remember my first news story: “The first fall meeting of the Rushville Tuesday Club will be ... ” (I don’t recall the date, but I bet it was a Tuesday.)
I learned from all the people I worked with all those years, people like my first city editor, Lloyd Powers, Managing Editor Don Hadley (I still catch myself when I am about to make a grammar or word mistake that he would have hounded me for), news editors Rudy Elder and Debbie Noonan, reporter and editor Charlie Wilson and Publisher Sam Williams.
After several years as a reporter, my byline sort of disappeared when I became the copy desk chief and mostly edited other people’s stories instead of writing them myself. This is where I gained my lifelong appreciation of the right word and grammar. I still edit everything … billboards, menus, instruction manuals.
In the mid ’90s, I became the managing editor, supervising the newsroom and working closely with George Park, who was named publisher when the paper was sold to Independent Publications in 1988.
Probably the biggest change over the years has been the way the paper is produced. When I started the only equipment I needed to know how to use was a pencil with an eraser and a typewriter. When I left I was a techie with a computer and mouse and all kinds of software. At one point, I was the paper’s technology guru … now I have to get my daughter to help me hook up my television.
Excuse me Phil, are you ever going to stop?
Yes. Right here. I could go on and on, but the editor in me is screaming “Wrap it up.”
Here’s to the 125th Anniversary of the Finger Lakes Times and those who are toiling in the trenches today. Keep up the good work of the first 125 years!
-30-
(P.S. — When I first started as a reporter we had to type -30- at the end of the story to signify it was the end. If I ever knew why, I have forgotten. Someone should write a letter to the editor and explain that.)