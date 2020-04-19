When I arrived in Geneva in the summer of 1976, I was not happy to be there. I had spent the previous year working at a magazine in New York City and the two years prior teaching English in Nigeria, West Africa. Big-city journalism was my goal, not a small, provincial newspaper that printed euchre scores and weight loss results. But my husband, Alan, had been offered a position teaching economics at Hobart and William Smith Colleges and he promised we could relocate after his two-year contract expired. I figured I was lucky to land any journalism gig in such a rural part of upstate New York, so I accepted a reporting job, at a paltry $7,000, at The Geneva Times.
I didn’t realize it, but then-Managing Editor Don Hadley was giving me the best opportunity a young journalist could hope for: A chance to hone my skills, learn how a newspaper operated and prove to myself — and others — that my work was worthy of the front page.
Far from unenlightened, the staff members were bright, passionate, dedicated journalists who could handle any crime, scandal or crisis. (OK, we had a few characters, but what newsroom doesn’t?) Our publisher, Sam Williams, was a man of the world who spoke multiple languages and insisted on two full oped pages daily. Readers often said they didn’t need other news sources because the paper included so much national and global coverage.
Our strength lay in the in-depth local and regional reporting. We had bureaus in neighboring counties and a huge news hole to fill. Just six weeks after I began, the Geneva school district’s civil service employees went on strike. My first big story! Not everything was so exciting, but we had our share of drama: criminal cases, community disputes, town-gown tussles, political rivalries, apple discoveries and major news events such as the Ginna nuclear accident and the women’s peace encampment at Seneca Army Depot. I had the privilege of interviewing such luminaries as the late Rep. Bella Abzug, British politician Anthony Benn and Gloria Steinem. Some mornings I tapped out two, maybe three, stories for that day’s edition; life involved constant deadlines, long hours and the stress of starting anew each day. I loved it!
During my years as a reporter, editor and Geneva resident, the paper became the Finger Lakes Times, introduced computers into the newsroom and sponsored disco dance lessons after work. I left in 1986 to join the Gannett newspapers and moved to Rochester with my family (my husband commuted to HWS for another 31 years, retiring in 2017).
It’s ironic that the FLT‘s 125th anniversary comes when newspapers are in decline, misinformation abounds and journalists, who face demanding 24/7 deadlines, are often distrusted. That makes me sad and even more grateful for my FLT experience; it turned me into a real journalist — tough, yet empathetic — and taught me the importance and necessity of seeking the truth and informing the public. I still see former colleagues and we reminisce about how fortunate we were to be part of the newspaper industry’s glory days. It used to be said that newspaper ink runs through the veins of some reporters. That’s certainly true for me.