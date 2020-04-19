The 1950s and ’60s in Geneva were a period of change. The 1957 opening of Town & Country Plaza signaled a trend toward being modern. The plaza stores were concrete, steel, and had lots of fluorescent lighting. Aisles were wide and shoppers made their own selections, rather than relying on clerks. There were hundreds of parking spaces. While downtown was still an “occasion” that people dressed up for, the plaza encouraged women to come as they were, even with curlers in their hair.
Downtown felt the need to hop on the modern bandwagon. In 1966 federal Urban Renewal demolished parts of Seneca and Exchange streets, but other changes were privately funded. Four new banks were built between 1966 and 1970, and still stand out from their mostly 19th-century neighbors. Other owners on Seneca and Castle streets covered their brick storefronts with aluminum screen or solid panels to look more like a shopping plaza store. Thankfully, in my opinion, the last of the metal covers was removed in the 2000s.
The 1963 Patent Cereals fire was a major event. The Feb. 26 Geneva Times ran the banner headline, “Firemen Battle ‘Worst’ Blaze.” It was a fiery symbol of the end of old industry in Geneva. Geneva Forge and US Radiator left prior to the fire. Shuron left in the late 1960s, while American Can stayed until the 1980s.
The 1960s also saw the arrival of two companies. In 1963, Zotos moved into the plant vacated by Geneva Forge. They added buildings over time, and in spite of several ownership changes, the plant is still here. In 1965, Libby’s built a processing plant for beans and cabbage. Seneca Foods bought the plant in 1982, and you can still smell cabbage outside the plant in the fall.
Relationships between Hobart and William Smith Colleges and Geneva were frosty during the Vietnam War but thawed later in the 1970s. Events like Folk Fest (1976-2001) and Hobart’s 12 straight national lacrosse championships (1980-1991) brought residents and students together. The William Smith Herons came into their own with a national soccer title in 1988.
In 1977 the Geneva Times became the Finger Lakes Times to reflect a regional audience. Downtown in the 1980s was a mix of old and new businesses. The last of the chain stores had moved to the plaza. There were still basic goods and services, such as hardware (F.A. Church), shoes (DiDuro’s), and clothes (J&M Pants Store, Seneca Shop). However, there were more large malls with shinier lights that pulled business away from both downtown and the plaza.
In the 1990s, Geneva was in transition. The late 1980s reconstruction of the arterial created land on the waterfront. The Ramada hotel was built, and a continuing debate began about the best uses of the waterfront. Seneca Lake wineries were gaining recognition and brought more attention to the area. Guardian Glass was the first large industry to come to the city in several decades.
Since 2000, Geneva has gained traction as a destination to visit, with coverage in the New York City and national media. The city is a good “base camp” for exploring the Finger Lakes. In downtown, some people saw empty storefronts as blank slates for their ideas. There are more locally-owned businesses downtown now than there were in the good old days of the 1950s. Like the rest of the nation in April 2020, we wait to see what the future brings.