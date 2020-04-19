(Editor’s Note: This story originally ran in the Finger Lakes Times on Jan. 29, 2014 to note Ontario County’s 225th anniversary)
HOPEWELL — History buffs instantly recognize 1789 as the year George Washington became the first President of the United States.
About a week before Washington was elected, the New York state Legislature passed a law creating Ontario County.
“Ontario County is known as the ‘Mother of Western New York Counties’ because every county west of Seneca Lake was broken off one way or another from Ontario County,” longtime county Historian Preston Pierce explained.
The county’s 225th birthday was Monday, Jan. 27, 2014.
Ontario County was established Jan. 27, 1789. At one time it encompassed all of western New York, from the Pre-Emption Line to Lake Erie and from Lake Ontario to the Pennsylvania border — that area now encompasses 14 counties.
Several years earlier, the Hartford Treaty of 1786 settled conflicting land claims between New York and Massachusetts, awarding New York political sovereignty over what would become Ontario County and Massachusetts the right to sell Iroquois-controlled land. In 1787, Massachusetts sold the 6 million-acre tract to Oliver Phelps and Nathaniel Gorham, the men considered by many the founders of Ontario County.
“They deserve the term as much as anybody,” Pierce said.
Phelps, a Revolutionary War veteran from Massachusetts before becoming deputy commissary of the Continental Army, was elected to the House of Representatives before becoming a land speculator in western New York. Gorham served as a Massachusetts delegate to the Continental Congress, attended the Constitutional Convention and signed the U.S. Constitution in 1787.
“Of the two men, Phelps was foremost to Ontario County,” Pierce said. “Nathaniel Gorham lent his name and his money, but he took a backseat for the planning of the development of Ontario County, and he never came here.”
The birthday exhibit showcases historical documents, surveys and boundaries, including the Pre-Emption Line. It was set up to divide Indian lands awarded to New York and Massachusetts from the Treaty of Hartford.
Pierce said the line, which ran from the Pennsylvania border to Sodus Bay, was surveyed incorrectly the first time. As a result, Geneva — it was known then as the Native American village of Kanadasaga — fell outside the survey area and Canandaigua was chosen as the county seat.
Later, a correct survey included Geneva in the county.
“It was Phelps’ and Gorham’s intent to make Geneva the county seat,” Pierce relayed. “They wanted to use Kanadasaga as their headquarters for promoting development of what would be Ontario County. They had to resurvey, and by the time they got it right they had made Canandaigua the county seat. That was another native site and centrally located. They kind of went with their second choice because the first choice wasn’t available.”
In 1796, Ontario County was divided and Steuben County was organized. In 1802, Ontario was reduced again when Genesee County split off; Genesee was later split and eventually became Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Niagara, Orleans and Wyoming counties, and parts of Livingston and Monroe counties.
In 1821, portions of Genesee County were combined with portions of Ontario County to create Livingston and Monroe counties. In 1823, a portion of Seneca County was combined with a portion of Ontario County to create Wayne County; the same year, a portion of Steuben County was combined with a portion of Ontario County to create Yates County.
Pierce said the county has been a pioneer in a number of ways. Among them is the fight against tuberculosis and formation of a children’s court, now called family court.
“Ontario County, particularly Geneva and Canandaigua, have been the stage on which the real players and developers of western New York history acted out things,” Pierce said. “Both Geneva and Canandaigua were significant towns, widely known and often visited by foreign emissaries when Rochester, Syracuse and Buffalo were still little villages.”