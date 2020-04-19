To encapsulate 125 years of local sports history in the space of one story is an immense task. It could be argued that a single article cannot do all of those years proper justice, and that assessment would not be inaccurate.
We’ll try our best, though.
When the Geneva Daily Times was founded in 1895, baseball wasn’t yet known as our nation’s pastime, but it was about the only sport that could be considered mainstream.
Sports sure have flourished since then.
Basketball and football gained traction in the first half of the 20th century. Other sports zoomed to popularity, too, whether it be lacrosse or, more recently, soccer. The Title IX legislation of 1972 paved the way for women to embrace similar sporting opportunities as men; today, female sports participation rates are equal to or outpacing those of the opposite gender in many places.
And now, as we officially celebrate our 125th anniversary, there are no sports at all, courtesy of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It is in the strange backdrop of our present time that we’ll focus on the biggest local sports stories of our history, most of which occurred in the past 60 years.
Baseball
Given that the organized form of baseball has been around longer than any other sport, it’s no surprise that local diamonds are steeped in history. Many athletes have landed professional tryouts, and some played in the minor leagues. Hundreds have played college baseball. Still others have gone on to coach the game at a high level, with Seneca Falls native George Valesente, who is still the man in charge at Ithaca College, at or near the top of that list.
We chose to focus on the 1960 Geneva RedLegs, the most famous team in the Ontario County city’s nearly half-century association with minor-league baseball. Pete Rose, baseball’s all-time hits king, and Tony Pérez were part of that squad.
Rose’s numbers that summer didn’t exactly turn heads, although he did not arrive in Geneva until a couple of days after he finished high school in his native Cincinnati; the RedLegs were seven weeks into the season at that point. He batted .277, third on the team, scored 60 runs and drove in 43. He stole a team-leading 18 bases. And, his personality, a combination of brash and gruff, did not win over the affections of many baseball fans here, or his teammates — although it must be pointed out that Rose was selected as the fans’ most popular player that season.
Meanwhile, Pérez batted .279 with 82 runs scored and 43 batted in. However Rose, known as “Charlie Hustle,” would move up the Reds’ chain a bit quicker than Pérez, making it to the majors in ’63 and eventually becoming baseball’s all-time leader with 4,256 hits.
Pérez would return to Geneva in 1961; he and ’61 teammate Cesar Tovar, another RedLeg who would play in the majors, finished 1-2 in the New York-Penn League in batting average. Pérez authored some staggering numbers that summer: a .348 average, 110 runs, 132 runs batted in, 32 doubles, seven triples and 27 home runs. He also walked 61 times for a RedLegs squad that won the NY-P’s regular-season championship. Unlike Rose, Pérez ended up as one of the truly beloved players in Geneva’s pro baseball history.
Pérez, of course, went on to enjoy a Hall of Fame career. He cracked the major league level in 1965, spent most of his years with the Cincinnati Reds, and hung up his spikes for good in 1986 — with Rose as his manager. Pérez is one of four Cuban-born players in the National Baseball Hall of Fame, and the only one to have played in the major leagues.
Rose might one day be in Cooperstown with him; for now, he remains banned from baseball immortality because he gambled on the game — and his team — when he managed the Reds.
Basketball
Like baseball, our area has produced hundreds of hardwood standouts, many of whom went on to star in college.
One of the biggest names at the scholastic level was Geneva’s Tyrone Scott. The talented forward made it a habit for the scoreboard operator to illuminate the “Panthers” sign following one of his dunks in the early 1980s. He went on to play at Boston College — another local star, Lyons High School Class of 1966 member Pete Sollenne, also played at BC.
Roughly a quarter-century later Newark’s Javon McCrea was the face of Finger Lakes East basketball, possessing the strength to control games in the paint and the finesse to step out and nail a 15-foot jumper. McCrea went on to shine at the University at Buffalo, and has played in several pro leagues overseas.
Any discussion about local basketball history must include two names from rival schools a few miles apart: Jim Boeheim and Terry Brown.
Back in the early 1960s, a skinny kid from Lyons was establishing himself as one of the top players in Section V. Boeheim averaged a Wayne-Finger Lakes-best 24.8 points per game during his senior season, one in which the Lions went undefeated in league play. Lyons’ bid for a Class AA championship ended in the finals, a 58-57 double-overtime loss to East Rochester that is still considered the greatest game in Section V history. The Lions threw away a 12-point halftime lead in front of 9,871 fans, a record crowd for the War Memorial at the time.
Boeheim went to craft a stellar playing career at Syracuse University, where he manned the backcourt alongside All-American Dave Bing; both are members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
However, Boeheim became truly famous during his time as Orange basketball coach, a tenure that has stretched across five decades and includes the 2003 national championship. His unofficial win total stands at 1,065 — the NCAA vacated 101 of those victories in 2015, the result of sanctions against Boeheim and the university.
As good as Boeheim was, there has been no one who dominated local basketball quite the way Brown did.
The 6-foot-2 Clyde-Savannah guard simply could not be stopped. In the era right before the 3-point line was introduced in high school hoops, Brown scored 2,360 points during a five-year varsity career, averaging 34 a game during a senior campaign that ended with the 22-0 Golden Eagles winning a Section V title. His career total was tops in Section V and second in New York state at the time; he still ranks 23rd on New York’s all-time list.
After playing junior college basketball for two years, Brown spent his final two seasons of college basketball at the University of Kansas, where he was revered by Jayhawks fans for his long-range shooting. He averaged 11 points a game in 1989-90 and 16 points a game in 1990-91. As a senior he helped Kansas reach the national championship game, where it lost to Duke 72-65. Brown scored 16 points in the title game.
Football
It’s proven to be a bit harder for area gridiron stars to land college playing opportunities. There are fewer college football programs, and the chances of a pro career are slim.
Nonetheless, our area has churned out some exceptional football talent for most of the 125 years the Times has been around.
Clyde-Savannah was a dominant force throughout the 20th century, especially in the 1980s and early ’90s, when the Golden Eagles garnered 11 Section V championships in 12 years, including eight in a row. The Canandaigua Academy squad that won sectionals in 1990 is widely considered as one of the best ever, and produced two players who played in the NFL, Scott Greene and Troy Stark. And, Geneva High reached the New York state finals in consecutive seasons, highlighted by a Class B championship in 2006.
As for coaches, Mynderse Academy’s George Davis was the closest thing this area had to a high school legend. Clyde-Savannah’s Nick DerCola and Ron Vitticore stood out too. And, Dave Whitcomb remains the only coach to take three different schools to Section V championships, including Midlakes and Geneva.
At the college level, Hobart surged into Division III prominence under coach Mike Cragg early in this century. The Statesmen have remained a small-college stalwart, and 2015 graduate Ali Marpet, the first Division III player to suit up for the Senior Bowl, has developed into one of the NFL’s top offensive linemen with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Arguably the biggest names in local football annals: Tom Coughlin and Tony Collins. The former was a star player at Waterloo and Syracuse University before embarking on a successful coaching career. The latter was part of a Penn Yan powerhouse that produced two NFL players.
Coughlin capped his high school football career with a 21-carry, 115-yard performance in a 14-13 victory over rival Mynderse. He wound up as a unanimous first-team selection after the Indians captured their second Wayne-Finger Lakes Conference title in a row.
He played alongside Larry Csonka and Floyd Little at Syracuse, and stayed in the Salt City as a graduate assistant, earning a master’s degree in 1969. He spent the next 21 years as an assistant at the college and pro levels before landing his first head-coaching job at Boston College. After taking the Eagles to back-to-back bowl games, he was hired to lead the expansion Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Jaguars went to the AFC Championship Game in their second season of existence, and qualified for the playoffs four straight years. Coughlin finished an eight-year tenure as head coach there with a 68-60 record.
However, he enjoyed his greatest moments as New York Giants’ boss. Coughlin’s teams won two Super Bowls during his 12-year stint, going 102-90 overall.
Waterloo’s current football stadium was dedicated in Coughlin’s name in 2005. And, in November 2016, Coughlin was inducted into the Giants’ “Ring of Honor.”
More than a decade after Coughlin starred in high school, Collins helped Penn Yan become an area powerhouse. With the elusive back scoring 14 touchdowns and teammate Cris Crissy adding 13 TDs, the Mustangs went 9-0 during their senior season of 1976, outscoring foes 351-54 en route to the No. 1 ranking among New York state’s Class B schools.
Following a solid college career at East Carolina, Collins was drafted by the New England Patriots in 1981. The Patriots also drafted Crissy that year; he was on the roster of the 1982 Super Bowl-champion Washington Redskins but did not play because he was on injured reserve all season before going on to become a successful lawyer.
Collins earned a Pro Bowl nod in 1983, the year the Patriots were Super Bowl XX runner-up. He wound up logging seven seasons with New England. He played his final NFL campaign with the Miami Dolphins in 1990, finishing his career with 1,191 carries for 4,647 yards and 32 touchdowns, along with 261 receptions for 2,356 yards and 12 TDs.
Early in his career with the Patriots, Collins became addicted to painkillers, which eventually led to a substance abuse problem that derailed his life.
Ultimately, though, Collins turned his life around. Today he helps parents and high school athletes with the college recruiting process, and continues to work with disadvantaged youth through a foundation he started in 2007. In 2012, he published a book, “Broken Road: Turning My Mess Into a Message,” that chronicled his journey from substance abuse to a life free of drugs and dedicated to giving back.
Lacrosse
While our neck of the woods did not invent the sport, we have embraced it, particularly in the last half-century. Geneva, Mynderse, Waterloo and Canandaigua have enjoyed periods of success at various times. More recently, the Penn Yan Mustangs have owned small-school lacrosse in Section V, collecting a staggering 21 championships in 22 seasons. They won the 2001 state championship, and have finished as state runner-up on three occasions.
However, the program that made lacrosse cool here was Hobart College.
Coincidentally, the Statemen’s first season was three years after the Geneva Daily Times rolled off the press for the first time. They went 1-2 in that inaugural 1898 campaign.
A handful of Statesmen are enshrined in the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame, none more famous than Francis “Babe” Kraus. An All-American defenseman as a player, his name became synonymous with Hobart lacrosse during a 40-year coaching career at his alma mater that began in 1927. Hobart and Syracuse square off each year with the Kraus-Simmons Trophy at stake; the chalice is named after Babe and SU legend Roy Simmons.
The Statesmen distinguished themselves as the premier small-college lacrosse program later in the 20th century. Beginning in 1980, Hobart collected 12 straight Division III national championships. Dave Urick coached the first 10 of those groups before moving to Georgetown. B.J. O’Hara, who enjoyed a stellar playing career at Hobart, directed the last two, and oversaw the program’s most recent national championship in 1993. In the semifinals of that tournament the Statesmen atoned for a streak-busting loss to Nazareth in the ’92 semifinals. Both of those contests against the Golden Flyers attracted crowds in the neighborhood of 10,000.
Two years after their ’93 championship, the Statesmen became a Division I program. Maintaining its rivalries with Syracuse and Cornell was a big reason Hobart made the move.
In their 25 years as a D-I program, the Statesmen have enjoyed moderate success, first as an independent, then as a member of the Patriot League, ECAC Lacrosse League and now the Northeast Conference. Hobart has played in five NCAA tournaments during that time but is still searching for its first D-I postseason victory.
Shout-outs
We could not end this story without acknowledging a few other notable achievements during our 125-year history:
• The quality of women’s sports.
Penn Yan became one of the standard-bearers in girls lacrosse, a dominant force when the sport was introduced in high school in the mid-1990s. The Mustangs own a pair of state championships.
From Penn Yan’s Heather Wachob (discus, 1981) to Red Jacket’s Sara VanAken (pentathlon, 2019), our area has produced several state track and field champions. A salute to all that won state titles in between, particularly those who did so before the state meet was divided into large- and small-school divisions.
There are perhaps no sports where females have excelled more than basketball and softball.
On the hardwood, Penn Yan, Newark, South Seneca, Romulus, Bloomfield, Gananda and Marion have won state championships. Waterloo has been state runner-up on three occasions. The Wayne and Finger Lakes leagues put together an impressive streak — it lasted more than a decade — of sending at least one representative to the state final four. Penn Yan’s Debbie Eaves, Red Jacket’s Beth Record, Waterloo’s Sandy Mitchell and Newark’s Alyssa Fenyn are not only the best basketball players their schools have produced, but four of the greatest in Section V history.
There have been fewer state champions on the diamond, with only Geneva (1999) and Newark (2003) able to accomplish the feat to date. Geneva’s Sarah Sterman and the Newark tandem of Rachel Prong and Brandice Balschmiter dominated from the pitching circle during that era.
• Wrestling success.
Perhaps no sport requires more individual sacrifice, in terms of dietary restrictions and the fitness level needed, than wrestling.
Until 2004, the state tournament was a single-division event, meaning there was only one champion per weight class. Waterloo’s Joel Lamson (1985) and Geneva’s Bill Payne (1996) remain their schools’ only state champs, a testament to the difficulty of that task. Prior to the two-division tournament that was instituted in 2004, no school in our area produced more state champs than Canandaigua, headed by two-time victor Marty King. Trevor Chinn also won twice, once in the old format and once in the new.
The king of state championships in our area is Palmyra-Macedon’s Alex Ekstrom, who won four in a row from 2006-09.
• Ryan Fishback.
This retrospective would not be complete without a nod to the Geneva High School senior who achieved an area first in 2019: Fishback won a state championship in boys tennis, taking the singles crown with a three-set triumph.
The Virginia Tech-bound star has won an unprecedented five consecutive Section V Class B singles titles. A veteran of four state tournaments, he was state singles runner-up in 2018. And, he planned to play the 2020 postseason in doubles with his seventh-grade brother, Drew — if there is a spring season at all.
And with that we’ll summarize where we stand in 125 years of publishing the Times: blessed with a rich sports history and hundreds of memorable athletes and achievements, with no way of knowing when the arenas and gridirons and hardwoods and diamonds will be populated again.