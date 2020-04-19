The Finger Lakes Times and its predecessors have been very important in keeping area residents informed about happenings in Seneca County. There have been many quite important events in the county over these 125 years — too many to deal with them all in this article.
Before turning to events, however, I want to point out some population figures. In 1890, the Seneca County population totaled 28,227. In 1900, it was 28,114. In 2010, it was 35,251. The estimated Seneca County population in 2019 was 34,843.
Just a few years before World War I, the Cayuga-Seneca Canal of the Seneca River was being completely redone with new — much larger — locks in Seneca Falls and Waterloo. This led to a major change in Seneca Falls as of late August 1915. The islands known locally as the Flats were flooded over, with the industries on those islands either going out of business or relocating. Yet today in various parts of the former village of Seneca Falls, there are some houses that were moved up out of the Flats before the present Van Cleef Lake filled with water. Thanks to the leadership of Carol Ritter Wright, the Seneca Falls community commemorated the centennial of this momentous change in the physical nature of the former village of Seneca Falls.
Like throughout the United States, Seneca County residents suffered through the Influenza Epidemic of 1918-19. Schools, churches, the new movie theaters, etc. were closed as this flu struck a community before it quickly moved on to another community. As of Oct. 1, 1918, there were over 50 cases of the flu in Waterloo, sometimes infecting entire families. Six deaths occurred as a result of this flu. In Seneca Falls, the Trinity Church Parish House was used as a base of operations for the local churches to take turns each day for about 2 1/2 weeks to provide soups, custards and other supplies daily to an average of 40 families. Ruth Engel of Willard in late September 1918 was in Albany at the train station waiting for her “beau” Ben Franklin of Ovid to meet her there. He was en route home on leave from the Navy, but he never made it. She learned that he had died of the flu the day before. Eva Engel, 24, had just left home for her first teaching job when she died of the flu the last week of September 1918.
In 1923 at the Presbyterian Church in Seneca Falls, as part of the 75th anniversary celebration of the first women’s rights convention, Alice Paul called for amending the U.S. Constitution to guarantee equal rights to women. The U.S. Congress finally proposed such an amendment in 1972, but it failed to receive the necessary ratification by 38 states within seven years.
There are some efforts currently to have Congress propose a new ERA.
Seneca County residents suffered through the Great Depression. The various New Deal programs brought some significant benefits to residents. One of those was the Rural Electrification Act of 1936 which brought electricity to many families in the mid-Seneca County area. Prior to that, the homes of many farm families used light from kerosene lamps or carbide lamps.
The establishment of the Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge in 1938 disrupted the owners of approximately 8,000 acres in the northeastern part of the county. As part of the Atlantic Flyway, it has become a vital resting, feeding, and staging area for migrating birds and a great tourist spot, with typically over 135,000 annual visitors.
World War II led to the establishment of the Seneca Ordnance Depot in 1941 and the Sampson Naval Station in 1942. Over 150 farm families in the towns of Varick and Romulus were dispossessed of their properties for the thousands of acres needed for the munitions supply base and a training site for sailors. The closures of these armed forces facilities — Sampson Air Force Base in 1956 and Seneca Army Depot in 2000 — and the closure of Willard Psychiatric Center in 1995 caused many county residents to lose their jobs.
Seneca County has had one court case that originated in this county that has led to a ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1979. Known as Gannett v. DePasquale, the case stemmed from a murder trial about a disappearance. Seneca County Judge Daniel De Pasquale closed the pretrial hearing to a reporter for the Rochester newspapers. The Gannett newspapers group pursued their objection all the way to the Supreme Court, which upheld Judge DePasquale’s ruling, saying that the 6th Amendment does not require trials to be open to the public.
Seneca County has had two widely publicized murder stories in recent years that led to major television programs. For two weeks in June 1992, the Laurie Kellogg murder trial took place in the Seneca County Courthouse in Waterloo. One source described the trial as taking place in the “quaint courthouse in Waterloo … packed with spectators and journalists roamed the village’s streets seeking comment on the trial from the locals.” Ruth Semtner, the Waterloo village historian at the time, said, “This is the biggest thing I think to ever hit Waterloo.” Kellogg was found guilty and was sentenced to 25 years to life in state prison for the murder of her husband. She was released in 2019.
The other murder story deals with Karl Karlsen. He pled guilty in November 2013 to killing his son in 2008 and was serving 15 years to life in a New York prison. In February 2020 he was convicted in a murder trial in Calaveras County, California, for murdering his first wife Christina on New Year’s Day 1991.
In terms of the major industries in Seneca County over these 125 years, there were many rather important companies that flourished for many years but went out of business: the Waterloo Body Corporation (evolving into the Mid-State Body Corporation and the Hercules-Campbell company) that produced the famous “Woodies” vehicles for many years; Sylvania Electronics (Philips ECG); the Seneca Falls Machine Shop; Westcott Rule (world’s largest maker of rulers); Knight Letter Works and the knitting mill.
The major industry in the country throughout this time period has been Goulds Pumps of Seneca Falls. For many years this company was the world’s largest exclusively pump-making company. After its more than 140 years as an independent company, it was acquired in 1997 by ITT Industries Inc.
Perhaps the most significant development in the county in recent years is the opening of the del Lago Resort & Casino in Tyre in 2017. It cost $440 million and has provided hundreds of jobs for area residents.
In many ways Seneca County is much like it was 125 years ago — extensively rural with agriculture as its economic base.