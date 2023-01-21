The Feb. 7, 1898, edition of the Geneva Daily Times reported as hilariously funny what could have been a dangerous incident.
A horse pulling a milk delivery sleigh ran amok. The reporter delighted in revealing that the owner of the horse and sleigh was Arthur W. Sperry, who had been a village trustee until the previous year:
“Ex-Trustee Sperry’s milk wagon was the victim; ex-Trustee Sperry’s horse was the horse, and ex-Trustee Sperry’s driver the driver. In the absence of ex-Trustee Sperry the driver drove; that is to say he drove until a certain house was reached, when Mr. Horse took matters into his own hands, and the bit in his teeth, and proceeded to deliver the milk in short order.”
The reporter milked the incident for all it was worth, describing the mad dash from Tillman to Exchange to an alley off Castle Street:
“Mr. Horse left entire cans in front of the houses of a few customers; he did not stop for quarts, and was so careless in depositing the cans that they were empty when found. Pieces of the sleigh are being picked up this afternoon, all the way along his devious route. No one was injured.”
The reporter assumed his readers would relish both the jibe at Arthur W. Sperry and the colorful description of the havoc the horse caused. The style is closer to the monologue of a contemporary late-night comedian than to the journalistic style of 1898.
However, the emphasis on mayhem is quite typical of the period.
When the Daily Times began in 1895, it was Geneva’s only daily paper. The founder, M. Jeremiah Dillon, stated the mission in the first issue: “the town needs ... a daily newspaper devoted to its interests and thoroughly independent of politics and selfish cliques in its management.”
The Geneva Daily Times followed the trend of the so-called “penny press,” which began in 1833 and was aimed at the burgeoning middle and working classes. These newspapers used a new business model, which depended on advertising rather than the patronage of political and commercial elites, as was the norm for East Coast newspapers. The penny press substituted the usual partisan coverage promoting one political party with stories about criminal mayhem and horrible accidents because they sold newspapers, which satisfied advertisers who sought a broad audience and did not want their brands associated with any political party.
The Geneva Daily Times devoted significant column inches to reprinting stories sent by telegraph from penny presses in other states.
The Jan. 6, 1898, edition includes front page headlines: “MANIAC’S ACT” about a shooting rampage in a Des Moines, Iowa, shoe store; and “CAR CONDUCTOR HELD UP,” about a trolley-driver in Chicago forced to empty his pockets of nickels and dimes. “Mourns Her Son’s Fate,” tells the poignant story of a mother in Greenfield, Mass., who broke down during her last visit with her son, a convicted murderer, before he was hanged. On inside pages, readers learned that six British sailors were killed on a ship in Bermuda when a yard arm fell on them; a mine exploded in Wilkes-Barre, Pa.; and a sleeping engineer caused a train wreck in Kansas.
Stories of crime and mayhem were intended to inspire pearl-clutching and head-shaking among middle-class readers, but the style was not overwrought. The reporters adopted a detached tone and used unadorned prose. The joking style used by the Geneva Daily Times for this story was unusual. Mocking Sperry for losing an election was kicking a man when he was down, but Sperry soon regained his political prominence, serving in the coming decade as head of the Common Council, Police Commissioner, and an organizer of Democratic anti-trust, anti-Republican activists. He was rarely out of office, but economic pressures forced him out of the dairy business. He contributed significantly to Geneva in its early days as a City and he deserves to be remembered for more than the day his horse ran away with his milk sleigh.
• We’d love to hear from anyone with information about Arthur Winfield Sperry (1855-1954), his wife Alice, née Patchin (1854-1930), his son, Clarence (1890-1909), and daughters Mabel (1887-1955) and Jesse (1888-1968). You can email Linda Robertson at lrobertson343@gmail.com or send a Letter to the Editor to opinion@fltimes.com.