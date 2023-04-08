On Feb. 15, 1898, the Geneva Daily Times reported the shocking news that an explosion had sunk the armored cruiser, the USS Maine, in Havana Harbor, killing 230 sailors. From the first reports of the sinking until April 25, when the U.S. Congress declared war on Spain, the pages of the Times carried daily, extensive reports about the carnage, the official investigation, and the widespread speculation that the explosion was an intentional act of war.
The prospect of war was a powerful intoxicant for some, particularly a reporter who covered the preparations of the New York State National Guard 34th Separate Company, Folger Corps, stationed in Geneva.
By Feb. 25, the Corps was already supplied with new Springfield rifles, anticipated the delivery of new tents, and was prepared to board soldiers and supplies on a train in one hour and 40 minutes if called up.
The preparation for war was a jolting change from the usual activities of the Guard, which typically in the Northern states after the Civil War, became social clubs for professional and upper-class young bachelors. Guard soldiers elected their officers and expected them to organize social events, good dining, sports teams, bands or orchestras, dances, and the like. In Geneva, the National Guard had an indoor baseball team, a band, and held frequent dances and concerts in the Armory throughout the winter. The only “war” they had to prepare for in recent memory was against strikebreakers.
Early in 1892, the New York State Legislature passed laws limiting the workday to 10 hours and increasing the minimum wage. The railway owners refused to comply. In Buffalo, 515 switchmen went on strike and burned a number of railway cars. The police, who were sympathetic to the strikers, refused to intervene. In the heat of August, New York Gov. Roswell P. Flower mobilized the State National Guard to suppress the strikers. Since State Guard Brigadier General Peter C. Doyle was an agent of the Lehigh Valley Railroad, the stage was set for violent confrontation. Faced with 8,000 New York Guard soldiers, some of the 515 strikers blew up railroads, set bombs under railroad tracks, and tore up tracks. Troops broke up mass meetings, clubbed unarmed workers with gun butts, and arrested strikers. The railroad owners brought in hundreds of strikebreakers. The strike collapsed after two weeks on Aug. 25. The men who participated in the strike were blacklisted.
The use of National Guard troops to defend the interests of major industries is a tragic chapter in our history; for instance, the Pullman Strike of 1894 resulted in President Grover Cleveland issuing an injunction against the striking workers and calling up both National Guard soldiers and the regular Army. They killed 30 strikers.
The architecture of the Geneva Armory, built the same year as the Buffalo Switchmen Strike, reflects the historical turn to strikebreaking from the Guard’s traditional role of providing local defense. Increased state allocations for building armories fostered designs reminiscent of Romanesque fortresses. The message was clear: the new nobility had their knights ready to protect against peasant uprisings.
In a Feb. 26 report on the preparations for war, headlined “BRAVE SOLDIER BOYS,” the reporter proclaims: “Genevans may well feel that the 34th will do nothing to dim the brightness of its past reputation,” when it helped suppress the Switchmen Strike. In 1892, Captain Wilson received a “handsomely ornamented revolver” to commemorate the event. Drawing on that glory, the reporter concludes: “Brave, willing, prompt, and efficient, the 34th is everything that can be expected of a company of state militia.”
When the article appeared, the Spanish-American War was still an uncertain possibility — though evidently eagerly hoped for to judge by the reporter’s enthusiasm. He seems to think that going to war on foreign soil against battle-hardened soldiers will be like the previous “battle” against unarmed strikebreakers. He also is oblivious to the reality that the Guard will not have favorable odds of 8,000 to 515 if Americans land in Cuba.