In January 1898, Miss Anna L. Scott convinced the Geneva Daily Times to endorse the campaign to close downtown businesses earlier than 9 p.m. The Jan. 14 edition quoted a “prominent clothier” declaring that keeping open in the evenings was a “relic of the past.” The Jan. 16 edition carried testimonials from many merchants and declared that the “sentiment for the movement seems unanimous.” The report noted that merchants appreciated the “Times agitation of the matter” and acknowledged that Scott “was the first to suggest the matter of early closing to a Times reporter.”
Anna Scott was a remarkable woman. By 1898, when her father, Byron, was 72, she was the manager of his store selling books, stationery, art supplies, and picture frames. A year later, she opened a store twice the size of the original. For the first time, ads for the store, which had been in business on Seneca Street for many years, appeared in the Geneva Daily Times. Perhaps the savvy Anna persuaded the editor to join the campaign when she placed an ad for the new Perfect Parker Pens.
The Early Closing Movement did not start in Geneva. The Jan. 3, 1889, New York Times reported that as a result of action taken by the East Side Branch of the Dry Goods Clerks’ Early Closing and Benevolent Association, 122 out of 132 dry goods stores on the East Side closed at 7 instead of 10 p.m. As early as 1841, Horace Greeley’s New-York Daily Tribune supported clerks who were organizing against work days that began at 6 or 7 a.m. and did not end until 9 or 10 p.m. on weekdays and sometimes midnight on Saturdays.
Anna knew that the key to success was enlisting the sympathy of customers, especially women, who shopped during the day. The clerks in New York asked women to sympathize with their “miserable existence,” which did not allow the young men to improve their minds and morals because they had no time to attend lectures, libraries, or churches. Anna realized that the newspaper’s publicity campaign would gain the attention and sympathy of Geneva’s daytime shoppers.
In addition to organizing the Early Closing Hours campaign and successfully enlarging her father’s business, Anna and her older, unmarried sister, Caroline, cared for their aging parents. Their four siblings had their own families. After the death of their mother, Caroline, in 1898, the two sisters continued caring for their father and 12-year-old niece.
May 30, 1903, was Decoration Day, which we now call Memorial Day. The Grand Army of the Republic, a fraternal organization for Union veterans, marched past Byron’s home on Washington Street on their way to decorate their fallen comrades’ graves. Byron, who had been confined for two weeks due to illness, watched his fellow veterans pass by from a chair on his front porch. He enlisted in the infantry when he was 32. He was taken prisoner at Harper’s Ferry in 1862 and eventually released in a prisoner exchange. He was wounded at Auburn Ford, Va. and Gettysburg, Pa. He fought in the bloody Battle of the Wilderness in Virginia, an inconclusive clash that led to 17,500 Union casualties in two days, thousands more than the Confederates.
As the GAR passed by, Byron returned their salute. Anna and one of her sisters saw his head drop back. Rushing to his side, they found he had died. He was 77.
His daughters reported that their father was weakened by grief over the death of his oldest daughter, Caroline, age 46, in April. His obituary in the Advertiser-Gazette called him “a good citizen, an upright man.” He also raised a devoted daughter with the strength of character to run a business and lead a campaign to improve the working conditions of her employees and those of other Geneva businesses.
