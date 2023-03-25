In January 1898, the Brush Electric Light and Power Co. declared bankruptcy. This sparked a protracted, often heated debate about whether the city should develop a municipal electric company or contract with another private company.
The wrangling among City Council, the boards of Trade and Public Works, and city attorneys went on for 10 months, until the city contracted with a private company, Geneva Power and Light. The editor of the Geneva Daily Times reported the contention with relish and eagerly joined the debate.
The coverage of Feb. 8 is the jewel in the crown. It is a no-holds-barred account of the City Council meeting, when the conflict with the Board of Public Works boiled over into controversy. In earlier weeks, the BPW asserted its prerogative to pursue municipal ownership of a new electric plant. This clashed with the City Council’s appointment of an Electric Lighting Committee to explore both public and private ownership. Before the Feb. 7 meeting, the BPW sent an unsigned letter to the City Council instructing the Aldermen to appoint a competent electrical engineer and call a meeting to consider municipal ownership.
The Commissioners of the Board of Public Works were appointed by the Mayor and not answerable to the City Council. The outrage over the effrontery of the letter was directed at Frederick A. Malette, 39, who was the President of the Board of Public Works — and not present at the meeting. He was the son of the well-known publisher, journalist, and editor James Malette, who had a statewide reputation for his political influence in the Republican party. Father and son published one weekly review and two newsletters.
“A CASE OF ‘SWELL HEAD’” announced the headline, followed by a lapse into satirical, quasi-Biblical language. “He shapeth Not His Request to Please the Council.” A “swell-head” meant someone morbidly afflicted with self-conceit or excessive vanity.
Without naming Frederick Malette, the reporter calls him “a lord high chamberlain,” and reports he “must needs hie him to the rear of the Smith opera house building and apply the curry-comb vigorously to his fore and nether limbs, provided the aforesaid high chamberlain wishes to do business with the common council.” The office of the Board of Public Works was, evidently, in the Smith Opera House building. The strained metaphor seems to mean that Malette is an ungroomed jackass.
One Alderman said that the “official needs a sea-water bath, with plenty of salt added,” a reference to the growing popularity of sea-bathing or saltwater treatment for those with physical or mental weaknesses. Another Alderman declared the Commissioner must “regulate his machinery; i.e., oil the bearings and turn on the safety valve to let off the surplusage.” This metaphor surely requires no translation. He meant Malette was quite full of something. A third Alderman hotly asserted that they were elected to run “this here city and they’re going to run it.” If the BPW wants a city to run, they can “fence in Border City” or “some other small place.”
Council President Blaine declared that the BPW was trying to issue orders to the city, and declared the letter was “too previous,” to which Alderman Slosson agreed, “Yes, entirely too previous.” This uniquely American use meant something was premature, or not done at the proper time. A “previous” person was particularly rude.
The unsigned letter “might have been from the Czar of Russia for aught the Council knew.” President Blaine asked Mr. Seybolt to sign it, which he did, probably because he felt coerced. One can only pity Seybolt, the Superintendent of Public Works, who was a civil servant appointed by the BPW. Perhaps his bosses told him to attend the meeting. He said nothing and must have wished the floor would open under him.
There was one last jab at Malette’s effrontery. Alderman Butler gave a report on the estimated cost of new chairs for the City Council. Alderman Slosson thought they were too expensive. As reported: “‘I merely suggest these expenditures,’ said Alderman Butler. ‘I’ve nothing further to say in the matter, so Malette says.’ Whereat the councilmen laughed.”
About this series Geneva officially became a city on Jan. 1, 1898. Linda Robertson’s “Geneva in 1898” is a series of articles to mark that 125th anniversary. Each column expands on a snapshot of history as reported in the pages of the Geneva Daily Times in 1898 to provide a glimpse into how Genevans were connected to the rest of the world 125 years ago. Leading up to the main anniversary activities in March, she wrote it every Saturday; because of the column’s popularity with readers, she is continuing it for the rest of 2023, writing every other weekend.