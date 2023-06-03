On the morning of Feb. 8, 1898, a Tuesday, Frank Stowell knocked on the door of the Delancey home on South Main Street frantically. Stowell, who was 40 with light brown hair and a mustache, did maintenance work on the Delanceys’ furnace during the winter. He begged Mrs. Delancey for 50 cents to feed his starving wife and 4-year-old son.
“Never before,” reported the Geneva Daily Times, had Stowell “so trespassed upon the good nature of his employer.” Stowell went directly to Charles Alcock’s meat market at 277 Main St.
His behavior was erratic. He paid 23 cents for meat and said he would come back for it later. He soon returned, saying he no longer wanted the meat and asked for his money back. Thomas Connally, a laborer who was a neighbor of the Stowells, told the butcher that the wife and son desperately needed food and urged him to send the meat to them, which the butcher did. Stowell left the shop and was never seen alive again.
His wife, Nellie, informed the police Wednesday morning that her husband had not come home. By Thursday, the police were engaged in an extensive search and informed the newspapers. They speculated that Stowell was demented because his brother, Aaron, had been committed to the Willard Asylum for the Chronically Insane, where he had died. A less-alarming speculation was that he was visiting his other brother at Rock Stream, but he was not there. The police thought perhaps Stowell committed suicide by throwing himself into the lake.
Just over two weeks later, Charles Beach, a student, went to the family barn at their residence on 87 Geneva St. shortly after 1 p.m. He wanted to move a wagon and was horrified to discover Stowell’s body underneath it, along with a vial of chloroform and a nearly empty bottle of liquor. He also found the bloodstained canvas Stowell used to cover himself.
The butcher, John Ryan, confirmed it was Stowell. An autopsy confirmed that Stowell was drunk and died of exposure. Sheriff Kane said there were no signs of violence on Stowell’s body. Neither he nor the coroner referred to a bloodstained canvas.
Nellie Stowell explained that the vial of chloroform was what she used to massage the back of her husband’s head, as he suffered from chronic pain. She also said her husband was in the habit of crawling into some place and sleeping off the effects of too much alcohol. Stowell had taken out an insurance policy that would provide money for his burial and some for herself and her son.
Frank Stowell lived in Geneva for seven years and, for a time, was the caretaker of Pulteney Park. He had irregular employment with various residents of Geneva, mowing lawns, chopping wood, and providing general maintenance. None of this was enough to support his family in the particularly harsh winter of 1898. He was desperate, panic-stricken, and, at the very least, wanted to drown his sorrows in alcohol — and possibly end his life so his wife and child would have the insurance money.
His wretched death on a cold night in a Geneva barn made it possible for Nellie and William to have a new start. In May 1899, Nellie married George Folder, an engineer. The family moved to Waterloo, possibly because of the sudden death of George’s employer, who owned a large and successful foundry for making steam heaters. In 1917, Nellie faced the heartache of sending her only child off to war, and in 1918, felt the joy of his safe return. By 1920, Nellie, then 51, was living with George, who was a machinist working for the U.S. Radiator Co., and her son William, who was working for Gould Manufacturing. Their home, which apparently was a farm, was owned free and clear of any mortgage.
Nellie died in 1940.
William Frank Stowell is buried in Glenwood Cemetery. Have a thought for him when you drive past the entrance or stroll past Pulteney Park.