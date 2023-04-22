The March 2, 1898, edition of the Geneva Daily Times carried the notice of a musical, “A Trip to Coontown,” opening the next evening at the Smith Opera House. Genevans might have assumed the production would be similar to a blackface — “or burnt cork” — minstrel show. White performers in blackface, made from charred cork ash mixed with water, enacted racial stereotypes of Black Americans as stupid, lazy buffoons, as did Black American performers who used blackface as well.
The Geneva Fire Department produced the Hydrant Hose Minstrel Show Feb. 21, complete with a minstrel parade led by the National Guard 34th Separate band.
In the 1880s, the new form of entertainment, vaudeville, popularized coon songs. These kept the stereotypes of the lazy, rural buffoon who loved watermelon and chicken, and added the vices of dishonesty, drunkenness, gambling, hustling, a tendency toward violence, and promiscuity. These songs were sung most often by “coon shouters,” who were typically white women, but by the 1890s, coon songs were incorporated into theatrical productions.
“A Trip to Coontown” was written by Robert “Bob” Cole Jr. At the age of 29, he was determined to counter the demeaning stereotypes imposed on him and other Black performers by white producers and eagerly anticipated by white audiences. He formed his own company, along with his partner, Billy Johnson. He told the company, “We are going to have our own shows. We are going to write them ourselves, we are going to have our own stage managers, our own orchestra leader and our own manager out front to count up.” He also declared an end to racially segregated seating, which consigned people of color to the balcony. “No divided houses — our race must be seated from the boxes back.”
Cole’s approach was to turn the tables on the racial conventions of the American musical theater without changing the traditional format: the flimsy plot interrupted numerous times by songs sung by non-acting performers. The lyrics bear a slim, if any, relationship to the plot. The Black actors reproduced popular stereotypes of Italians, Jews, and Chinese, the latter played in yellowface, each time with a twist. The most significant of these was the hobo.
In “A Trip to Coontown,” Mr. Green returns from Washington, D.C., having received a sizable pension from serving in the Civil War. Jim Flimflammer tries to con him out of his money. His partner is Willie Wayside, played by Bob Cole himself. He was one of the first actors on the American stage to play a hobo, a new class of rootless, unemployed, primarily white workers who lost their jobs because of the depression that started in 1893.
When these unfortunate men came to Geneva asking to be arrested so they could have a place to sleep and a meal, they repeatedly evoked contempt from a Geneva Daily Times reporter who covered the police court. He regarded them as nothing more than lazy, shiftless lowlifes; that is, the same caricature assigned to Black men in popular entertainment.
Cole appropriated that stereotype by playing the hobo in whiteface. In the last scene, for example, Willy enters with a chicken, a staple prop for the buffoon. His whiteface transfers the stereotypes of his race to a white caricature in a complex reversal.
On April 4, 1898, the play opened at the Third Avenue Theatre in New York after overcoming the resistance of producers to an all-Black company. The play toured the United States for three years and appeared in New York City two more times before it closed. The reviewer in the Geneva Daily Times took no notice of Cole’s use of whiteface, referring to him as a “burnt cork” artist who was “very well received and ... decidedly funny.” The reviewer’s “color blindness” demonstrates the power of entrenched stereotypes to prevent seeing what contradicts them.