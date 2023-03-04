Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches and ice accumulations of a few hundredths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Wyoming, Livingston, and Ontario counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The wind and heavy, wet snow may result in a few downed tree limbs and isolated power outages. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will result in slippery roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving. Submit snow and ice reports through our website or social media. &&