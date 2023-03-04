About the series Geneva officially became a city on Jan. 1, 1898. Linda Robertson’s “Geneva in 1898” is a series of articles to mark that 125th anniversary. Each column will expand on a snapshot of history as reported in the pages of the Geneva Daily Times in 1898 to provide a glimpse into how Genevans were connected to the rest of the world 125 years ago.
One hundred twenty-five years ago today, John Philip Sousa and his band performed at the Smith Opera House. “The audience went wild,” reported the Geneva Daily Times — in all capital letters — on March 5. “The Catchy Music of the ‘March King’ Enthused the Audience as a Geneva Audience is Seldom Enthused.”
The Geneva audience was not alone.
Large, cheering crowds greeted Sousa in Europe and the United States. His unprecedented success as a band leader was all the more remarkable, considering that his civilian career began only six years earlier, when he resigned as conductor of the United States President’s Own Marine Corps Band.
Over his lifetime, Sousa wrote 11 operettas, 70 songs, 11 waltzes, and numerous other pieces. But he is remembered best for his 136 marches. There is a temptation to dismiss their appeal as merely reflecting American jingoistic nationalism. Certainly, that cannot be entirely ruled out, but it does not explain why Sousa’s band far outstripped his competition in popularity and success.
At the core of his popularity were Sousa’s musicianship and leadership as a director. He tempered the sound of the all-brass band by adding woodwinds. This provided him with the orchestral potential he needed to extend the range and modulation of the marches he composed.
Brass bands became popular after the Civil War. It was rare for a city, town, or village not to have an amateur group playing for patriotic and other celebrations. So ubiquitous were brass bands that the New York Times launched a campaign against them in the summer of 1880, blaming their popularity on post-Civil War malaise, economic depressions, and poverty, which led Americans to “drown their miseries in brass.” The Times called for an end to the pernicious music of “Bedlam and Pandemonium.”
Sousa’s program at the Smith Opera House included his marches, songs from operettas, soloists singing excerpts from Wagner and Donizetti’s operas, and a rousing rendition of Liszt’s “Second Hungarian Rhapsody.” This was a typical program developed in response to the debate in musical circles and among cultural critics in general. On the one hand, there were those who sought to elevate American taste by sitting audiences in front of classical music from Europe. On the other hand, there were those seeking a uniquely American vernacular in music, literature, and art.
Sousa was, above all, an entertainer — and a gifted one. He wanted his band to be highly profitable. He embraced the opportunity to mix European “high-brow” music with marches and popular songs because he thought music had a universal appeal, that it brought people of disparate interests, experiences, and politics together in a celebration of their common humanity. He saw his programs as the musical equivalent of the utopian vision underlying the democratic experiment.
He said he could tell what selections “connected” with an audience. He used his intuition to create an implicit dialogue with the audience in his selection of the encores, which always went on longer than the scheduled program. His response to the audience represented, for Sousa, a democracy of musical tastes.
Sousa’s stirring march, “The Stars and Stripes Forever” — it was composed in 1896 — was on the March 4 program at the Smith. Its compelling rhythms and melodies illustrate the range and modulations Sousa achieved with the combination of brass and woodwind instruments. In 1987, Congress made it the official National March.
Today, Sousa’s marches live on primarily as a staple of high school bands. Generations of piccolo players, confronted with the countermelody of “Stars and Stripes Forever,” have felt their brains oozing out of their ears as they attempted to play it while marching down their main street in a parade. Just ask me.
This evening, at the Smith Opera House, you can hear an echo of Sousa’s performance 125 years ago. At the celebration of the 125th Anniversary of the City of Geneva, a quintet will open the program with “Stars and Stripes Forever.” A range of performances that would have pleased Sousa, include the tango and the Martin Luther King chorus.
Come and be challenged by a trivia quiz and see the premiere of a documentary about Geneva “Then and Now.” Festivities begin at 5 p.m. and are free and open to the public.
