By 1898, the Klondike Gold Rush — which began in 1896 near the Klondike River in the Yukon region of northwest Canada — was entrenched in the imaginations of Genevans.
An advertisement in the Geneva Daily Times described the play “Patent Applied For” opening Jan. 28 at the Smith Opera House as “FUN A Klondike Mine of FUN.” The play, however, actually had nothing to do with the Klondike Gold Rush.
In the Jan. 24 edition, Michael F. Oulehan advertised his Going Out of Business sale with the headline: “OFF for Klondike!” This put a brave face on the reality that his shoe business at 33 Seneca St. had failed. Oulehan was married with five children, and he actually had no intention of pursuing the Klondike Dream. More on that later.
Despite the popular association with “fun” adventure, and possibly sudden riches, many of the so-called stampeders rushed to the Klondike because of economic hardship. That was the likely cause of Oulehan’s business failure as well. The combined Panics of 1893 and 1896 constituted the largest U.S. depression prior to 1929. Beginning in 1893, the nation endured unemployment rates of 12% for five years, with almost twice that for industrial laborers. Thousands of these men and some women had the desperate freedom that — in the haunting words of Janis Joplin — meant they had nothing left to lose. So off they went to the gold fields.
The Geneva Daily Times reported the quixotic plan by the U.S. military to bring relief supplies to hard-pressed Americans in the Canadian town of Dawson. The Jan. 26 edition reported a delayed departure from Norway of the steamship carrying domesticated reindeer to New York. The reindeer and their Sami wranglers were to form a relief caravan carrying supplies over the dreaded 3,500-foot Chilkoot Pass to starving American gold prospectors in Dawson. On Feb. 4, 538 reindeer and 113 herders with their families docked in New York. When the relief train arrived in Seattle, the Army learned that the dire situation was exaggerated greatly.
A modified expedition never made it to the Chilkoot Pass. Ultimately, 185 reindeer survived. Many had the good sense to join native caribou herds.
The editor of the Geneva Daily Times could not have been happy when the Canadian government initially threatened to charge customs fees for the relief supplies. The gold fields were regarded as an American outpost, and Canada needed to get used to it. The Feb. 3 edition reported that Canadian papers “are howling Klondike for the Kanucks.” The editorial reply was a terse “England is never satisfied.” Canada belonged to the British Empire, which, so the editor’s logic went, had enough territory. The Klondike was for the Americans.
Ultimately, the influx of gold helped the United States escape the depression, but not soon enough to save Michael Oulehan’s 4-year-old shoe business in downtown Geneva. Born in Canada to Irish-Catholic parents, Oulehan entered the United States in 1882. To support his wife and children after his business closed, he depended on his work as a commercial traveler, riding the railroads to show samples of goods to merchants in towns and cities along the way and taking their orders.
He was hard-working, devoted to his family, and respected as a “leading spirit” in Irish-Catholic organizations and the Democratic party. On Oct. 18, 1900, he died at age 39 of complications following surgery.
Five days later, on Oct. 23, his 4-month-old, Helen, died of cholera. He was survived by his widow, Dolly, and the other children.
An obituary notice said, “At one time Mr. Oulehan carried quite a large life and benefit insurance, which we are informed he was obliged to forfeit.” Caught in the grip of the economic crisis that motivated the “stampeders,” he could not afford the insurance to protect his family after his death.
