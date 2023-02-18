In the harsh winter of 1898, Genevans defied the weather with masquerades, balls, and hops. A hop in the later 19th century was an informal gathering with dancing. A ball was formal, and a masquerade ball required costumes.
The Feb. 8, 1898, edition of the Geneva Daily Times dwells with relish on the lavish masquerade ball given by Mr. and Mrs. Hennessy at the Brevoort House hotel. Seventy of the guests wore costumes that “combined all the colors of the rainbow, ranging from somber black to bright vermillion.” The costumes included “stately queens and princes; obsequious courtiers and gay cavaliers; grotesque clowns and stoical aborigines; mincing Broadway swells and reckless Bowery habitues; gay summer girls and sedate prototypes of historic individuals.” One alarming note is that at midnight, the “faces were thrown aside and identities revealed.” Supper was served before the ball. In the dance hall, “palms were artistically arranged” to hide Baggs’ orchestra for some unstated reason. The reporter gave the names of everyone present and the costume each wore.
Enthusiasm for balls and masquerades was shared by Genevans of less prominence than those invited to the Hennessy ball. Nor were most of the events private affairs. The Armory offered a series of balls each winter, as did social organizations, clubs, and the two dancing academies.
Professor Herman Latta offered dance classes and held balls in rooms in the Irving Building. He lived in Geneva and seems to have been born in French Canada. He had a number of other jobs as well.
One notable thing about Latta’s dance academy is that he offered classes for “colored” Genevans. Evidently, dances and dance lessons — as with so many other aspects of life in Geneva — were segregated by race. It may be that the drunken louts who crashed Latta’s dances felt justified in persecuting Latta because of his willingness to offer dance classes to African Americans. The Jan. 29, 1898, edition of the Times reported that Latta filed a complaint with the police against five drunken men who crashed a ball held the night before and “used language unfit for ladies to hear.” Latta said they had disrupted his dances before and that they were trying to put him out of business.
By far the most successful dance master in Geneva was professor Leopold Leo. He had a successful dance studio in Ithaca, where he taught thousands of Ithacans and Cornell students for 50 years. After offering lessons for several years in Geneva, he opened a dance studio in the Linden Building — with ballrooms — in October 1893. He may have been motivated not only by his success in Ithaca, where he continued his business, but by the need to support a large family. In 1895, at the age of 28, Leo was listed as head of household not only for his wife and two young children, but for seven in-laws and his brother.
Professor Leo’s dance lessons and studio were very successful. Balls and masquerades were held regularly in the rooms of the Linden Building, and the enterprising Leo brought what we now call pop-up stores to Geneva to rent costumes for masquerade balls.
Leo seems to have been a bit of a risk-taker. On Aug. 5, 1890, he participated in The Grand Balloon Ascension at Ontario Beach, when he parachuted from a balloon.
He was an active and energetic dance instructor until his death in 1921. His obituary notes “he was probably the oldest active dancing master in the United States.” He certainly did a great deal over many years to help Genevans banish the winter gloom and cold.
