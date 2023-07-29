(Ed. note: The is the second of a three-part “Geneva in 1898” by Linda Robertson. Part 3 will appear in the Aug. 12 weekend edition).
By the evening of June 17, 1898, rumors flew around Geneva that two women, Carrie Rogers and Susan Moore, had died from the injuries suffered when they were knocked over by a runaway horse shortly after the end of the parade put on by the Pawnee Bill Wild West Show. Fortunately, the rumors were false. All the women and children the horses had mowed down were recovering at home.
Shocked though they may have been by the rumors, the chilling events of the day paled in anticipation of the drama and thrills promised by Pawnee Bill’s Wild West Show at the park on Pre-Emption Road. Wild West shows were extremely popular in both the U.S. and Europe, offering the dreams of romantic adventure, individualism, and the simpler times before industrialization. The enormous popularity of Western dime novels between 1860 and 1900 fueled this romantic escapism. They predictably featured a cowboy who was cool and detached, and a fragile heroine threatened by a vicious outlaw, or savage Indians. It was an imagined time where right was right, wrong was wrong, and the difference was settled by the gun.
Gordon W. “Pawnee Bill” Lillie began his love affair with the Old West by reading dime novels. His well-to-do family moved from Bloomington, Ind., to Wellington, Kan., near the camp where the Pawnee Indians overwintered as they relocated to Indian Territory in the 1870s, the result of a series of treaties that led to land cessions. The young Gordon made friends with a tribal leader, Blue Hawk, learned the Pawnee language, and many traditional skills. When he was 15, Lillie became a cowboy on a cattle drive to Wichita, Kan. Then he joined Blue Hawk on the reservation in Indian Territory, experienced firsthand their annual buffalo hunt, and was given the name Pawnee Bill. He was living his childhood dreams.
In 1879, he became a teacher to the Pawnee and an interpreter for the agent of the Bureau of Indian Affairs. But this practical application of his knowledge of and affection for the Pawnee evidently did not satisfy Lillie’s yearning for the Old West of the dime novels.
When Buffalo Bill sent an invitation to the agency seeking several “Indians” to travel with his new Wild West show, Gordon Lillie and six Pawnee volunteered. As an interpreter and performer, Gordon traveled the country. In 1866, Lillie married May Manning, a graduate of Smith College. At the family ranch in Wellington, May soon learned how to ride and shoot, and joined her husband in Buffalo Bill’s show. In 1888, they started Pawnee Bill’s Wild West show, touring for the next 20 years. Admired by women at every stop on the tour, May urged “any normally healthy woman who is ordinarily strong screw up her courage and tackle a bucking bronco. ... There is nothing to compare to increase the joy of living, and, once accomplished, she’ll have more real fun than any pink tea or theatre party or ballroom ever yielded.” One can only wonder what the women who were run down by horses would have made of that advice.
The reporter for the Geneva Daily Times was decidedly underwhelmed by the show: “A typical western stage coach, drawn by four mules, rattled into the arena, and was attacked by a band of desperate Indians ... picturesquely garbed in horse blankets and hen’s feathers [who] howled weakly, and were decidedly disappointing to numerous small boys whose imagination had pictured semi-naked, painted, howling aborigines.”
The reporter was impressed by Miss Lillie’s sharpshooting.
About the time that these presumably disappointed boys, and possibly less disappointed girls, were asleep in carriages during the ride home from the discordant panoply of the horse races, the juggling, the acrobats, the bad guys being shot while robbing a stagecoach, the hooting, the hollering, and the sharp-shooting, Mrs. Catherine Kogler saw smoke coming through the floorboards of her second-story apartment on Exchange Street. She threw open a window and shouted, “Fire!”
To be continued ...