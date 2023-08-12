(Ed. note: The is the final installment of a three-part “Geneva in 1898” by Linda Robertson. The other two parts were published in the July 15 and 29 editions).
Nestled between the Covered Way and the Twisted Dawg House is a narrow, nondescript brown door at 519 Exchange St. In 1898, a similar door led upstairs to the apartment of the tailor Henry Kogler and his wife, Catherine. The young couple, each of whom was in their early 30s, lived above Pearson Brothers Furniture Store.
On Friday, June 17, at 9:45 p.m., Catherine was terrified when she saw smoke coming through the floorboards. She opened a window and shouted, “Fire!” One of the employees of the Empire State Telephone and Telegraph Company heard her cry from the office directly across the street. He tore down the stairs, out the door, and ran full tilt to alarm Box 72 at the corner of Exchange and Seneca streets (no, dear reader, I do not know why the employee of the telephone company did not simply call the fire department).
The Hydrant Hose Company was slow to respond because half the volunteers were with the crowds enjoying Pawnee Bill’s Wild West Show at the park on Pre-Emption Road. While they were rounded up, Levi Canfield, a member of the Folger Hook and Ladder Company, hurried from his home at 110 LaFayette Ave. to the scene of the fire. He attempted to dive under the rope the police had stretched in front of the furniture store to keep back onlookers. He lost his balance, twisted his ankle, and fell to the ground, where he remained until Dr. Young arrived. He was diagnosed with a broken fibula and a bad sprain. The doctor treated the injuries after a carriage carried Canfield home.
Meanwhile, the fire blazed on.
When the men of the Hydrant Hose Company finally arrived, they confronted a scorching fire in the basement, where the Pearson Brothers stowed highly flammable materials used to stuff upholstered furniture. The firemen, or “fire-laddies” as they were called in the Geneva Daily Times, had to fight thick, blinding smoke before they maneuvered the hose into position and extinguished the flames, leaving a black cavern, its beams dripping with ash-colored water.
When Pawnee Bill’s Wild West Show packed up and left the next morning on the train, it had been the indirect cause of both a two-horse stampede that injured six people and a delay in putting out what could have been a serious conflagration.
Pawnee Bill’s company could not be blamed for either of these; however, Pawnee Bill was responsible — directly — for cheating local merchants. Advance men had proffered an attractive deal to local grocery stores and butchers. If they would pay $5 — about $184 in today’s terms — for the privilege of displaying posters and distributing handbills advertising the show, Pawnee Bill would buy all the provisions needed for his company from local dealers. The company, however, brought most of their provisions with them.
Gordon William “Pawnee Bill” Lillie is a difficult personality to pin down. He intentionally conned local merchants. While his show reinforced the stereotype of wild, savage “Indians,” he would describe the plight of the tribes on reservations in Oklahoma to anyone who asked. He bought the property for his house and buffalo preserve from his old friend Blue Hawk. He lobbied Congress to protect the buffalo because they were central to the Pawnee culture while he also supported opening Oklahoma lands included in the Indian Appropriation Act to white settlers. His legacy is the nostalgic myth of the Old West, where conflicts between good and evil were settled by the gun.
Pawnee Bill’s Original Wild West Show performed on Lillie’s Oklahoma Ranch on June 10, 2023, almost 125 years to the day after the show came to Geneva. The publicity for the June 10 show promised that “Stagecoaches will roll amid thundering horse hooves while the lightning of gunfire explodes around Pawnee Bill, May, and their cohorts as the talented performers thrill and amaze audiences.”
To mangle the French saying, the more things change, the more they don’t.