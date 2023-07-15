Thursday, June 16, 1898, was a lovely morning in Geneva, New York. Crowds lined downtown’s dusty streets in eager anticipation of a parade put on by Pawnee Bill’s Wild West Show. Since it was a weekday, the crowd consisted predominately of women in their summer frocks looking after their children.
Otherwise, it was a normal, summer workday. The long, large, round sprinkler tank, spring-mounted on a wagon bed and pulled by two horses, waited on Main Street to dampen down the dust the parade would raise on the city streets. Herman Kinney’s horse, hitched to a heavy delivery wagon, was tied to a weight outside Kennedy and Son Funeral Directors, where Mrs. J.M. Kennedy presided as the embalmer at 394 Main St. Another horse hitched to a delivery wagon waited patiently outside Ward & Bonnet Groceries at the corner of Main and Seneca streets.
Pawnee Bill’s parade started promptly at 10:30. As the Geneva Daily Times reported, “It included men of many nationalities on horseback, two bands, ponies and pack mules, chariots, a stagecoach, and a genuine prairie ‘schooner.’” The 50 Indians on horseback wearing “fantastic garb and war paint” caused a sensation. The reporter commented that the “red man” played an integral role in the history of the West, “often wronging, but more often wronged.” The comment mapped the present onto the past, the reporter acknowledging that the history the parade celebrated was not without blemish. But the cowboys and Indians fed the nostalgia for an imaginary past as they whooped and hollered along the parade route, their shouts competing with the march music of the two bands, the clopping of hooves, and the rattling of the wagons. It was an exciting spectacle for those gathered along the parade route.
By 11 o’clock, the parade was over and the crowd was beginning to disperse. The driver of the sprinkler wagon urged his team to walk on, and pulled the lever near his high seat to open the sprinkler pipes attached to the back of the wagon. The sudden noise spooked Kinney’s horse. It reared back, its eyes rolling, and snapped its tether. It tore down Main Street, pulling the heavy wagon as if it were a toy, and shot around the corner onto Seneca Street, crashing into the Ward and Bonnet horse, which bolted and ran terrified side by side with Kinney’s horse, their mouths foaming, their necks extended, their sides glistening.
The crowd on Seneca Street stood in frozen horror as the horses raced down the street toward them. Then, they started to scream. Kinney’s horse managed to slip its harness, and galloping free, took off down the sidewalk on the south side of the street. It knocked a woman down, and smashed a display case outside a clothing store. It bore down on a 3-year-old girl and leaped over her at the last moment, failed to clear her, and she tumbled to the ground. It struck another woman who fell down and lay unconscious. Farther down Seneca, and caught off guard, a woman with a young girl at her side was pushing a baby carriage across the street. The Ward and Bonnet horse raced toward them. It tossed over the baby carriage, tipping out the baby, then bowled over the woman and her daughter.
James Todd, a 50-year-old traveling salesman, saw one of the horses turn onto Exchange Street, galloping toward a group of children. Todd jumped in front of it and was trampled under its hooves. The horse turned away, and the children were safe.
Both horses eventually were stopped, leaving behind them a trail of carnage. Half a dozen doctors were called to treat the injured. Miraculously, most of them had only minor bruises and scratches. The baby was unharmed, as was the 3-year-old. The woman who was knocked unconscious had a serious concussion.
Townspeople turned with relief to the entirely safe spectacles of shooting and whooping at Pawnee Bill’s Wild West Show at Pre-Emption Park.
But all would not be pretend danger that night.
To be continued.
