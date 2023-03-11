About this series Geneva officially became a city on Jan. 1, 1898. Linda Robertson’s “Geneva in 1898” is a series of articles to mark that 125th anniversary. Each column will expand on a snapshot of history as reported in the pages of the Geneva Daily Times in 1898 to provide a glimpse into how Genevans were connected to the rest of the world 125 years ago. Leading up to the main anniversary activities in March, she wrote it every Saturday; because of the column’s popularity with readers, she is going to continue it for the rest of 2023, writing every other weekend.
“WAS WILD APPLAUSE” was the headline for the March 5, 1898, report in the Geneva Daily Times on the reaction of the “big crowd” to the unlikely team sport of indoor baseball. “Spectators at the Armory Waxed Enthusiastic” as the YMCA team handed the 34th Separate Company team its first defeat of the season.
Indoor baseball was a popular sport in the Midwest and northern states, where the cold winters drove people indoors. It was invented in 1887 at the Farragut Boat Club in Chicago. While waiting for telegrams reporting the Harvard-Yale football game, some restless club members played catch with a boxing glove, and then someone decided to hit it with a broomstick. The equipment evolved into a mushy 17-inch ball hit with a bat that was 1½ inches in diameter. The bases were 27 feet apart. The nine players wore no gloves. The ball was pitched underhand.
In the 1891-92 season, there were more than 100 amateur teams for both men and women, and it was played at colleges and high schools. There were women’s leagues in other parts of the country, but evidently not in Geneva. I found no information about whether the local leagues were integrated or if there were separate leagues for people of color.
The enthusiasm for indoor baseball ended around 1910 as basketball gained in popularity. Schools moved the game outdoors, encouraged by the Playground Association of America, which was formed in 1905. It was fostered by the playground movement of the late 19th century, which sought playgrounds for immigrant children living in overcrowded tenements to improve the “mental, moral, and physical well-being of children” and transform them into a “cohesive, healthy population of citizens working for common good or ready to defend their country.”
None of these heavily laden and ominous plans for America’s children had anything to do with the enthusiasm at the game on March 5, 1898. The Geneva Daily Times article reveals something interesting about the history of American colloquialisms or slang. There are quotation marks around the word “downed” to describe the defeat of the 34th Separate Company. The figurative use of “to down,” meaning to defeat or overthrow, first appears in print in Britain in 1641. It appears as an American colloquialism in 1886; in 1898, it was still set off in quotes to indicate a colloquial use. This use of the word seems to have changed into the phrase “to put down” in the narrower sense of getting the better of someone.
The Geneva Daily Times set off “root,” as in cheering for a team. This use has no equivalent antecedent in British English, where the most common prior usage is to rummage for something, as a pig roots in the ground. It appears in 1895 as American slang describing enthusiastic support for a team. How the meaning traveled from describing a pig looking for food to indicating support for a sports team is one of the mysteries of language.
One other notable feature of the coverage in the Geneva Daily Times continues in sports writing to this day, and that is the colorful language employed to hype the excitement of the game, not to mention the triumphalism when the hometown team wins. Describing an easy defeat of the Canandaigua team by the Geneva YMCA team, the reporter unleashed his hyperventilated prose: the “crack pitcher of the YMCA team ... mowed down the slug-the-ball aspirants. ... Eighteen fell before his twists, while only two of the Genevans swished the air.”
Indoor baseball became an outdoor game, recognized today by the amazing athletes of women’s softball. In 1982, the NCAA inaugurated women’s softball championships; in 1996, it was recognized as an Olympic sport.