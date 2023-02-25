About the Series Geneva officially became a city on Jan. 1, 1898. Linda Robertson’s “Geneva in 1898” is a series of articles to mark that 125th anniversary. Each column will expand on a snapshot of history as reported in the pages of the Geneva Daily Times in 1898 to provide a glimpse into how Genevans were connected to the rest of the world 125 years ago.
The Feb. 5, 1898 Geneva Daily Times noted that the ladies of the Degree of Honor, AOUW auxiliary, planned a “Cobweb Social” the following Wednesday. The Ancient Order of United Workmen, established in Canada and the United States in 1868, was the first fraternal benefit society to offer workers’ insurance for sickness, accident, death, and burial costs. Insurance coverage was otherwise available only to corporations and businessmen. The AOUW was visionary in seeking to alleviate working conditions for laborers and provide them with insurance policies paid through membership fees. Sadly, it was blinkered in failing to provide coverage to working women, non-white workers, or non-Christians.
The Degree of Honor was a women’s auxiliary formed in 1873 for the wives, widows, children, and brothers of the AOUW. By 1896, it was a separate organization for all intents and purposes.
The Degree of Honor was set on the road to complete separation in 1898 when the dynamic journalist Frances Buell Olson started a periodical, The Degree of Honor Review, for the upwards of 40,000 members of the Degree of Honor. She was dissatisfied with the hide-bound views of the AOUW and convinced that their insurance fund would soon fail.
In 1908, as the Superior Chief of Honor, Olson led the membership in severing all ties with the AOUW and establishing the Degree of Honor as a fraternal organization providing insurance benefits to its members. The charter declared membership was open to all and based on Christian principles but non-sectarian. Breaking with the original, male fraternal organization and providing insurance coverage for its members were unique achievements for a female fraternal organization.
The Degree of Honor “Cobweb Social” was probably a fundraiser rather than what it appears to be at first blush, which is no more than a frivolous leisure activity planned by society ladies in the middle of a cold winter.
The Cobweb game survives now as entertainment at kids’ birthday parties, but in the 1890s, it was a popular game at adult social gatherings. The host or hostess prepared by tying colored strings or ribbons — as many different colors as invited guests — to a starting point. Guests were greeted with a colorful web of crisscrossing strings festooned across ceilings, looped around furniture, doorways, and windows, or threaded through keyholes. Guests took the colored strings they were assigned and, rolling them up as they went along, followed them to their ends. As they progressed, guests would usually find their strings entangled with the strings of other guests, requiring careful cooperation to untangle and set off again on the journey to find the prize at the end of each string. These could be small party favors, candies, or the name of the person the guest would sit next to at dinner.
Judging from its popularity in the 19th and early 20th centuries, the Cobweb Game must have been a very effective ice breaker. Before the game started, guests were served wine or some other libation and hors d’oeuvres to set the mood. During the game, guests inevitably became entangled with one another’s strings. As there was no rush to finish the game, the need to untangle their strings led to guests talking, laughing, joking and teasing.
After the game, a dinner would usually be served, with guests already relaxed and in a good mood, and, of course, the game was a topic of easy conversation. From the perspective of the 21st century, the Cobweb Game seems to be a way for hosts and hostesses to ensure a successful party. The Cobweb Game was most certainly an innocent way to promote flirtatious encounters without causing unwanted gossip.
Why not experience the Cobweb Game as part of the celebration of Geneva’s 125th Anniversary as a City? Come to the Dove Building on Friday, March 3 beginning at 5 p.m. Take one of the 125 colored strings and follow it to the end, where it will be tied to a small favor commemorating the city’s anniversary. This Cobweb Game is for everyone, including kids. If you find your string entangled with someone else, you can have some fun and maybe make a new friend.