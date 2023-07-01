On June 13, 1898, the Geneva Daily Times, amid numerous stories on the Spanish-American War, reported at length on a lecture at the YMCA, titled “Personal Purity.” The speaker was Mabel L. Conklin, the general secretary of the White Cross Society.
The Society, asserted Mrs. Conklin, “is waging the war for the double standard of personal purity,” meaning that men, as well as women, should be held to the same standard of confining sexual activity to the sanctity of marriage. “When that voice spoke from Sinai, it said, ‘Thou Shalt Not’ to men and women, not ‘thou shalt not’ to women and ‘thou mayest’ to men.”
While men showed an “innate courtesy” toward “a respected woman,” the White Cross Society wanted men to be “nobler than this,” by showing respect to — i.e., keeping their hands off — kitchen maids, shop girls, and prostitutes. The White Cross Society stood for “the obliteration of the double standard.” Young men who yielded to their primal sexual urges outside of marriage degraded themselves; they “are waging a war against selfhood, beside which the warfare at the mouth of the cannon pales into insignificance.”
The campaign against the double standard can be traced most obviously to England in 1864, when The Contagious Diseases Act was passed to regulate “common prostitutes” because they might infect soldiers and sailors with sexually transmitted diseases. The law required that suspected prostitutes submit to an invasive examination, and if a woman had a venereal disease, she was sentenced to a locked hospital until she was “clean.” The act was repealed in 1886, largely due to the activism of Josephine Butler, who led a highly effective grassroots coalition against it.
Baked into the act was the belief that unmarried, heterosexual men had to act on their natural sexual urges to sustain a healthy masculinity; therefore, the state needed to protect them from contracting a sexually transmitted disease by locking up infected women.
In 1883, Ellice Hopkins founded the White Cross Army in reaction to this assumption, arguing, in the words of Mrs. Conklin, that “the most eminent physicians in the world unite in saying that they never knew a man to be injured by personal purity.” Hopkins’ organization consisted of men who pledged to show a “chivalrous respect for womanhood.”
Her moral-purity Crusaders succeeded in passing a highly controversial law allowing the state to take children younger than 14 from mothers who were prostitutes and place them in industrial schools. On a more progressive note, The White Cross society also advocated considerable protection for working girls and women, most importantly, allowing them to keep the money they earned.
In 1884, Benjamin Franklin DeCosta, a rector at the Church of St. John the Evangelist in New York City, started the first American chapter of the White Cross Society (its name changed from Army) and allied it with the Temperance Society. When Mrs. Conklin spoke to the audience at the YMCA, the White Cross Society had 40,000 members.
There were those who thought it timely to lecture young men eager to volunteer for war about the need to take moral responsibility for their sexuality. The proposed solution — total abstinence for both men and women — reflected a combination of nostalgia for an Age of Chivalry that never existed, non-denominational Protestant assumptions about heterosexuality and the sanctity of marriage, the use of science to address benighted assumptions about sexuality, and a Darwinian belief in the moral progress of humanity.
What the White Cross Society proposed was bound to fail. The double standard is alive and kicking. Headlines splash lurid details of men in power who regularly abuse girls and women, and justify bragging about it as something all men do when taking showers in a locker room. Abused women are reluctant to face the inevitable secondary abuse if they seek redress through the courts. With the overturning of Roe v. Wade, repressive state legislation banning access to abortions relies on information about embryonic development as misguided, as were the assumptions about male sexuality used to justify the Contagious Diseases Act. It would be nice if men were, in the words of Mrs. Conklin, “nobler than this.”
