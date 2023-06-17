When the United States declared war against Spain on April 25, 1898, young men in Geneva and across the nation eagerly signed up to avenge the sinking of the USS Maine and to liberate Cuba from its colonial oppressors. In early June, there was a second call for volunteers from Geneva. On the first day of recruitment, 41 keen bachelors showed up at the Armory for 25 positions.
While the recruits may have thought they were fighting for traditional anti-colonial values, the War with Spain was a turning point in American history. Many contemporaries recognized that the war required a dramatic turn away from seeing the nation as a beacon of freedom from European colonialism and imperialism.
The editorial in the June 11, 1898, Geneva Daily Times starkly articulates this historical U-turn. The editor quotes from the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle, which quoted part of a long interview from the Kansas City Star. Coyly, the editor of the Star does not identify the person who was interviewed except to say he resides in Kansas City, Mo., and is known for his wisdom.
The Star devoted three full columns over two pages to the anonymous individual, who is identified as a spokesman for a new political consensus in Kansas City, if not all of Missouri. The interviewee says that two months ago, he “believed the warning of George Washington against foreign entanglements was sacred. I was opposed to the annexation of a foot of foreign soil,” including Hawaii. But now, he asserts, “This is my platform: The annexation of Cuba, military occupation of Porto Rico, permanent military occupation of Manila, the annexation of Hawaii, completion and control of the Nicaragua canal (proposed but never built), an increased and active navy, a standing army of 150,000 men.” The rationale for this imperialist ambition was to forge a “defensive alliance with Great Britain for the supremacy of the Anglo Saxon commerce, civilization, and language throughout the world.”
In reprinting this interview in the editorial column, the editor of the Times does not state any disagreement with it.
The Treaty of Paris liberated Cuba (until 1903, when America made it a protectorate), and gave the United States control over Puerto Rico, the Spanish West Indies, Guam, and the Philippine Islands.
When the treaty was sent to the Senate for ratification, anti-imperialists from both parties voiced their opposition, especially to taking over the Philippines. George Frisbie Hoar (Mass.-R) argued: “The Treaty will make us a vulgar, commonplace empire, controlling subject races and vassal states, in which one class must forever rule and other classes must forever obey.”
Rudyard Kipling, a highly successful and lauded man of letters on both sides of the Atlantic, wrote his famous propaganda poem for imperialism, “The White Man’s Burden,” urging the United States to ratify the treaty and take control of the Philippines. Although Kipling did not coin the phrase, he gave popular currency to the notion that the white races (essentially, the Anglo-Saxons) had a moral obligation to bring the blessings of civilization to primitive peoples, who, as Kipling described Filipinos, were, “Half devil and half child.”
Kipling’s poem laments that the moral obligation to civilize primitives is an onerous sacrifice: “Take up the White Man’s burden/Send forth the best ye breed/Go send your sons to exile/To serve your captives’ need.”
Sen. Knute Nelson (Minn.-R) echoed the sentiment that imperialism was an unselfish duty: “Providence has given the United States the duty of extending Christian civilization. We come as ministering angels, not despots.”
The Senate ratified the Treaty of Paris on Feb. 6, 1899, by a vote of 52-27, just over the required two-thirds majority. The dawn of American imperialism thus embraced the justifications of white supremacy rather than the anti-imperialist zeal for defending America from attack and rescuing Cuba from its colonial oppressors.