The front page of the Jan. 20, 1898, Geneva Daily Times carried the headline “THEY ASKED TO BE JUGGED” — or put in jail.
Three German men approached Officer Hawkins at 10 p.m. and asked to be arrested on charges of vagrancy. All three had been walking from one city to the next and said they could not find work.
John Haines was 29 and a former coal miner. August Schultz was 25 and an unemployed shoemaker. No trade was given for Frank Brooks, who was 35 and said he had been looking for work for some time and wanted to be “locked up” for 40 days.
Haines and Schultz were typical of the thousands of primarily single, unemployed, working-class men who took to the roads and hitched rides on railroad cars due to the economic depression that began in 1893. Estimates at the time suggest that just under 60% had been in skilled trades or professions; the remaining had been unskilled laborers. Unemployed workers moving from town to town faced harsh penalties under the New York State Tramp Act, even if they were employed for part of the year and had money. If arrested, they could be sentenced to three years of hard labor. New York state reimbursed local governments for the cost of jailing to encourage the courts not to pass on tramps to the next town.
The reporter said that Judge Smelzer “didn’t like to send up such big, strapping, fine-looking men as these three, and especially did he dislike sending up such a good looking boy as Haines.” He sentenced the 35-year-old to 10 days. He advised Schultz to seek work at one of the shoe shops on Exchange Street. He told Haines he would “give him a chance to find work.” Haines left the court with a smile on his face.
The reporter took the common view that all three were tramps and did not wish to be employed: “The three had evidently entertained bright visions of a warm and comfortable jail, where food is served free of charge and good beds are provided. ... But they were doomed to disappointment; only one will taste of the pleasures of Ontario’s jail, and he for but 10, short fleeting days.”
The reporter had to eat his words the next day.
August Schultz followed Justice Smelzer’s advice and found a job at John Cannon’s shoe store on Exchange Street. He returned to court to thank Smelzer for his act of charity. Smelzer explained that he usually “refuses to send a man up when he is so anxious to be committed.” He sent Brooks to jail for 10 days because he thought he was leading Schultz and Haines astray.
By 1898, young, unemployed men traveling from town to town were called “hoboes.” The term was first used in 1890, possibly referring to migrant agricultural workers on the West Coast, or “hoe boys.” The Oct. 23, 1898, New York Times reprinted an article from the magazine The Forum that distinguished a tramp from a hobo. “A ‘tramp’ moves from place to place, wants no responsibilities, and aims only to have ‘a little fun.’ ‘Hoboes’ are primarily young men of good character and ambition who are products of industrial conditions and of the attitude of society toward unfortunate, able-bodied men. ... Most of the 100,000 men on the road today are hoboes. Unlike tramps, who are tramps by nature, hoboes ‘can be saved.’ “
The account of the drama that played out before Judge Smelzer is an allegory in miniature of attitudes toward “tramps” and “hoboes.” Judge Smelzer differentiates between “hoboes” (Haines and Schultz, both under 30) and a “tramp” (Brooks, age 35); the reporter sees them as all as “tramps,” as did the harsh Tramp Acts of New York and many other states.
