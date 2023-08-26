On June 14, 1898, only four days before the arrival of Pawnee Bill’s Wild West Show, readers of the Geneva Daily Times learned that volunteers in Roosevelt’s Rough Riders sailed from Tampa to Key West, where they would embark for Santiago. The nickname came from Buffalo Bill Cody’s traveling show “Buffalo Bill’s Wild West and Congress of Rough Riders.”
The volunteer cavalry unit was organized and trained by Col. Leonard Wood, whose recruitment drive benefited from Roosevelt’s considerable reputation as a western frontiersman and hunter. Men from the East Coast elites — all of whom could ride and shoot by reason of their privileged backgrounds — joined the men from Arizona, Oklahoma, New Mexico, and Indian Territory once they learned that Roosevelt would lead the First U.S. Volunteer Cavalry.
What most Americans know, if they know anything about the War with Spain, is that Roosevelt led the Rough Riders in a charge up San Juan Hill, and after that, or maybe because of it, the war ended. Roosevelt’s carefully crafted image of himself leading cowboys and Indians whooping and hollering up a hill in a hail of bullets certainly assured him of his meteoric rise in state and national politics. It fit the notions of the Old West fostered by Wild West shows and dime novels.
The Geneva Daily Times, however, paid little attention to the Rough Riders during the war. It relied on official government statements or military dispatches from Cuba. These were usually short and offered only the barest statements of fact. On Aug. 8, an editorial blithely supported the official position that the troops would be kept in Cuba: “Don’t expect the soldier boys to immediately come marching home if peace shall be declared. ... Cuba and Porto Rico must be occupied until a stable government shall have been formed.”
Only four days earlier, the Times reported that Gen. Shafter, in command of the Army’s regular troops and Roosevelt’s volunteers, called his commanding and medical officers to a meeting in response to a communication received from Secretary Alger ordering Shafter to move the Army to the interior of San Luis, where the conditions were healthier. The response from Gen. Shafter and his officers was a unanimous request for Alger to withdraw the orders and send the troops to the United States.
At the request of the regular Army officers, Theodore Roosevelt wrote what became known as a “round robin” letter, addressed to Shafter, and signed by all the officers. The letter stated baldly, “If we are kept here it will in all human possibility mean an appalling disaster, for the surgeons here estimate that over half the army, if kept here during the sickly season, will die.” The letter was leaked to the Associated Press, presumably by Shafter himself.
For some reason, the Times did not print the letter, but on Aug. 6, reported that the letter was made public the previous Thursday and “gave for the first time to the public news of the terrible demoralized condition of the American army.” The Times carried the report “that the transportation of Shafter’s army is now well underway.” Shafter had succeeded in getting the order withdrawn, and in deeply angering Alger.
By Sept. 10, reports of the terrible epidemics of yellow fever and malaria not only in Cuba but on the U.S. bases evidently caused a change of heart in the editor of the Times. He voiced his opposition to a large, standing army because it “withdraws the youthful strength of a nation from helpful to non-productive purpose. ... The wonderful advancement (of) the United States in the industrial and mechanical arts would never have been made had its young been tied up in great armies.”
For the editor of the local Geneva Daily Times, the pendulum had swung from imagining the positive consequences of America’s first step toward imperialism, even if it meant a large, standing Army, to the realization that with an empire comes a drain on the virtues of individualism, creativity, and inventiveness that drove the industrial revolution and America’s emergence as a major economic force. The nearly forgotten War with Spain should be better understood because it signaled America’s entry into the ongoing dilemma of democracy in the modern era.