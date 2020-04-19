High on Seneca’s fertile slopes;
Bathed in Heaven’s brightest sunshine,
Stands Geneva,
Queen City of the Finger Lakes;
Boast of a prosperous citizenry
And beloved of many an illustrious son,
Gone forth to spread the name and fame
Of his fair city.
Its streets, where once the paths
Of Red Men ran, now hum
With busy industry;
And on a thousand hearths
Burn fires of hospitality.
In college hall, in club, in home,
Culture and refinement meet,
And life of most abundant joy
Sparkles everywhere.
While overhead are skies
Nowhere else so blue;
And under foot is grass
Nowhere else so green,
As here on Seneca’s shores; —
This is GENEVA.
— Written by E.T. Emmons, 1925
E. Thayles Emmons was an editor at the Geneva Daily Times from 1906 to 1971 and served as president of the Geneva Historical Society.