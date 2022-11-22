67 new reported COVID deaths in NY as of Nov. 22

ALBANY — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state's progress combating COVID-19.
"With respiratory illnesses circulating in our state this Thanksgiving holiday, I urge New Yorkers to remain vigilant and to use all available tools to keep themselves and loved ones in their communities safe and healthy," Governor Hochul said. "Stay up to date on vaccine doses, and test before gatherings or travel. If you test positive, talk to your doctor about potential treatment options."
Governor Hochul urged New Yorkers to take precautions this holiday season to protect young children, older individuals and those with underlying health conditions from respiratory viruses like Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), influenza and COVID-19 as infections continue to rise nationwide. Influenza is spreading quickly, with the number of laboratory-confirmed cases statewide having nearly tripled over the past three weeks, while hospitalizations have more than doubled.
Earlier this month, Governor Hochul launched a public awareness campaign featuring New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett speaking directly to New Yorkers about the three viruses circulating in the state with similar symptoms and the potential to cause serious illness. Produced by the New York State Department of Health, the videos include a short clip and a longer version geared toward parents; and a version aimed specifically at health care providers.
Governor Hochul continues to remind New Yorkers that children ages five and older may now receive the bivalent booster shots that are recommended to increase protection against COVID-19.
The Governor also urges New Yorkers to get their bivalent COVID-19 vaccine boosters. To schedule an appointment for a booster, New Yorkers should contact their local pharmacy, county health department, or healthcare provider; visit vaccines.gov; text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations.
In addition, Governor Hochul encourages New Yorkers to get their annual flu vaccine as flu season is widespread across New York State. The flu virus and the virus that causes COVID-19 are both circulating, so getting vaccinated against both is the best way to stay healthy and to avoid added stress to the health care system.
The State Department of Health is continuing its annual public education campaign, reminding adults and parents to get both flu and COVID-19 shots for themselves and children six months and older. Advertisements in both English and Spanish language began running last month.
For information about flu vaccine clinics, contact the local health department or visit vaccines.gov/find-vaccines/.
Data is summarized briefly below (as of Tuesday, Nov. 22):
- Cases Per 100k - 15.18
- 7-Day Average Cases Per 100k - 18.88
- Test Results Reported - 38,418
- Total Positive - 2,967
- Percent Positive - 6.88%**
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive - 5.87%**
- Patient Hospitalization - 2,919 (+275)
- Patients Newly Admitted - 1045*
- Patients in ICU - 287 (+33)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation - 101 (+8)
- Total Discharges - 364,414 (+692)*
- New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS - 67*
- Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS - 59,288*
** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data -- not percent positivity. The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.
- Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC — 75,642
- Ontario County: Total Positive — 24,997; New Positive Cases — 10
Seneca County: Total Positive — 7,333; New Positive Cases — 4
- Wayne County: Total Positive — 21,004; no new positive cases
Yates County: Total Positive — 4,281; New Positive Cases — 1
Finger Lakes Region:
- COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized: 285
- Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID: 85
- % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID: 29.8%
- Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission: 200
- % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission: 70.2%
Statewide:
- COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized:2,919
- Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID:1,192
- % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID:40.8%
- Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission:1,727
- % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission:59.2%
One new COVID death in Ontario County.
New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child's pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.