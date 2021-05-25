A Safe and Comfortable Stay in NYC

The Leo House: A Noble & Humble History
Established in 1889 by papal certification from Pope Leo XIII, The Leo House offers a deeply rooted history, a unique turn of the century charm and special ambiance that attracts a wide variety of visitors.
The Leo House is owned and operated by its own Board of Trustees, consisting of laity, religious, and clergy committed to upholding the spirit of Christian hospitality.