PHELPS — Paul and Janie Bree recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary with a dinner at the Deluxe Grill in Geneva with their children, Julie (Tom) and Greg (Kelly), their four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren and Maid of Honor June Avery.
The Brees were married on Oct. 16, 1954, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Phelps.
The couple lived all of their married life in Phelps.
Paul was from Geneva and spent time in the service right after they were married. He retired from P&C Market, where he was a butcher.
Janie was from Phelps and retired from the Bookstore at Hobart and William Smith Colleges, where she was the bookkeeper accountant.
They joined Friendship Squares and met many wonderful friends square dancing. They also traveled extensively with this group to Hawaii, Europe, Nashville, Alaska and many more places over the years.