CLYDE — Charles and Patricia (Bailey) Stone of Daboll Road celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 31, 2019 at the Clyde VFW.
The Stones were married on Aug. 30, 1969 at Clyde Methodist Church in a ceremony performed by the Rev. James Barrett.
Patricia is the daughter of Merle and Leona (Bornheimer) Bailey of Daboll Road, Clyde.
Charles is the son of Charles and Gladys (Pullen) Stone of Bastian Road in Lyons.
Matron of honor was Carol (Talbo) Wise of Palmyra, a cousin of the bride.
Best man was Marvin DeRoo of Lyons, brother-in-law of the groom.
A high school graduate, Charles is a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he served in the Army. He has worked for Agway Petroleum for 20 years and E&V Energy for 20 years.
Patricia graduated from high school and the Auburn International Beauty School. She has worked at Sibley’s Beauty Salon, Carol’s Beauty Salon, Pat’s Country Curl, for 50 years, and Savannah Bank for 19 years.
The Stones attend St. John’s Lutheran and Clyde Methodist churches. They are members of the Galen Historical Society.
The Stones have two children, a son, Scott C. Stone of Wolcott and Amy (Stone) Lawson; and two grandchildren.