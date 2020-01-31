At Newark-Wayne Community Hospital
To Catherine Rosario of Waterloo, a son, Oshen William Rosario, Dec. 2, 6 lbs. 12 oz.
To Keyshla Garcia and Jose Gomez of Geneva, a son, Keydriel Emir Gomez Garcia, Dec. 3, 7 lbs. 12 oz.
To Christine Moody and Dylan Chilson of Savannah, a daughter, Layla Graye Chilson, Dec. 3, 4 lbs. 11 oz.
To Destiny and Timothy Wagner of Newark, a son, Amari Savion Wagner, Dec. 4, 5 lbs. 12 oz.
To Emily and Brian Maslyn of Lyons, a son, Watson Luke Maslyn, Dec. 3, 8 lbs. 14 oz.
To Sara Teeter and Jamie Bloss of Newark, a son, Hawklee Wade Bloss, Dec. 5, 7 lbs. 6 oz.
To Kendra Noyes and Calvin Solomon of Seneca Falls, a son, King James Solomon, Dec. 6, 6 lbs. 12.8 oz.
To McKenize Loucks and Jordan Soler of Waterloo, a son, Juliano Mykal Soler, Dec. 6, 6 lbs. 9 oz.
To Brittany McCray and Zachary DeSain of Lyons, a son, Kamdyn Zylo DeSain, Dec. 6, 7 lbs. 9 oz.
To Olivia and Nathan Mancini of North Rose, a daughter, Everleigh Rayne Mancini, Dec. 7, 7 lbs. 8 oz.
To Abigail Beckman of Lodi, a son, Nathan James Stewart, Dec. 8, 6 lbs. 8 oz.
To Suzanne and Glen Hoover of Dundee, a son, Austin Blake Hoover, Dec. 9, 11 lbs. 4 oz.
To Mikayla Dincher of Rose, a daughter, Paisley Mae Clark, Dec. 11, 7 lbs. 15 oz.
To Jennifer Martz and Paul Wilcox Jr. of Savannah, a son, Paul Russell Wilcox III, Dec. 10, 8 lbs. 15 oz.
To Melissa and Aaron Stevens of Newark, a son, Henry Timothy Stevens, Dec. 10, 7 lbs. 1 oz.
To Brooke Carr of Newark, a daughter, Analeigh Mae Heers, Dec. 12, 6 lbs. 7 oz.
To Erica and Devon Spencer of Marion, a son, Oliver Curtice Spencer, Dec. 13, 8 lbs.
To Lauren and Reid Robbins of Port Gibson, a daughter, Phoebe Anne Robbins, Dec. 13, 8 lbs. 15 oz.
To Jodie and Kevin Allen of Sodus, a daughter, Kennedy Judith Allen, Dec. 14, 7 lbs. 14.8 oz.
To Lindsey Davis and Harry Hildreth of Sterling, a son, Grayson Andrew Davis Hildreth, Dec. 14, 7 lbs. 7 oz.
To Alexandra Hudson and Danny Durfee Jr. of Penn Yan, a son, Kanan Durfee, Dec. 17, 7 lbs. 4.8 oz.
To Crystal Tohafjian and Ronald Bailey III of Lyons, a son, Colson Noah Bailey, Dec. 17, 7 lbs. 12.4 oz.
To Joelle Bolleman and Sheldon Wilson of Newark, a daughter, Annalise Earlene Wilson, Dec. 17, 6 lbs. 6 oz.
To Stephanie Adams and Kevantra Harrison of Williamson, a daughter, Zophia Rose Harrison, Dec. 17, 6 lbs. 8 oz.
To Erin Ibbs and Kobi Parmeter of Cato, a son, Mason Allen Parmeter, Dec. 19, 5 lbs. 12 oz.
To Raelynn Luu and Ethan Benson of Penn Yan, a son, Arthur Mikkel Benson, Dec. 19, 4 lbs. 8 oz.
To Jennie and Jacob Wren of Newark, a daughter, Jade Elizabeth Wren, Dec. 19, 7 lbs. 2 oz.
To Nichole Condon and Willie Lundy Jr. of Clyde, a son, Zarian Willie Lundy, Dec. 19, 7 lbs. 7 oz.
To Maria DelCarmen Gomez Vasquez and Carlos Alberto Chavez Ricardo of Penn Yan, a daughter, Naylin Karen Chavez Vasquez, Dec. 18, 6 lbs. 1.2 oz.
To Yulisa Trejo and Adrian Estrada Alvarez of Sodus, a son, Adrian Estrada Trejo, Dec. 19, 8 lbs.
To Veronica Lugo and Patrick Frank of Lyons, a son, Thalio Ricardo Luis Frank, Dec. 21, 8 lbs. 3.3 oz.
To Brittanie Monroe and Daniel George of Ovid, a son, Bryce Parker Monroe, Dec. 22, 7 lbs. 15 oz.
To Taylor Williams and Travis Smith of Waterloo, a daughter, Alea Nichole Smith, Dec. 24, 6 lbs. 5 oz.
To Ann-Nise Delgado and Deondre McDonald of Newark, a son, Deondre David McDonald Jr., Dec. 23, 6 lbs. 6 oz.
To Ashleen Cook and Nicholas Mitchell of Waterloo, a daughter, Josephine Isabel Mitchell, Dec. 24, 7 lbs. 14 oz.
To Nicole Badamy of Penn Yan, a son, Mateo Axel Hernan Rafeal Stedge, Dec. 24, 6 lbs. 7.8 oz.
To Deanna Bixby of Phelps a son, Jameson Cole Bixby, Dec. 26, 7 lbs. 15 oz.
To Jenna Stritzel and Aaron Boyce of Sodus, a son, Colt David Boyce, Dec. 26, 8 lbs. 3 oz.
To Sarah and Jarrett Davidson of Savannah, a son, Emerson Craig Davidson, Dec. 27, 8 lbs. 10 oz.
To Theresa Diaz and Cody Blanchard of Auburn, a son, Ares Gerardo Alan Diaz, Dec. 27, 8 lbs. 12 oz.
To Lakeshia Blaisdell and Justin Smith of Lyons, a daughter, Jream Dayton Smith, Dec. 28, 8 lbs. 14.7 oz.
To Lacey Taylor and Tyler Hoerter of Romulus, a son, Theodore Eugene Carmen Hoerter, Dec. 28, 10 lbs.
To Nakita Edmonds of Geneva, a son, Giovanni Lee Joseph Morales, Dec. 30, 7 lbs. 1.8 oz.
To Lilly Rodger and Michael Dillon of Penn Yan, a daughter, Jillian Eve Dillon, Dec. 31, 8 lbs. 1 oz.
To Kayla and Walter Mullin of Phoenix, a daughter, Isabella Grace Mullin, Dec. 31, 6 lbs.
To Rebekah and Ira Jones of Palmyra, a son, Ira Gardner Jones V, Dec. 31, 9 lbs. 3 oz.