At Newark-Wayne Community Hospital

To Kristen Snyder and Paul Marks, of Lyons, a daughter, Zoren Adrien Marks, July 16, 6 lbs. 10.5 oz.

To Tausha and Brad Ahern, of Williamson, a son, Trierson Andrew Ahern, July 16, 8 lbs. 6 oz.

