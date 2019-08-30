At Newark-Wayne Community Hospital
To Kristen Snyder and Paul Marks, of Lyons, a daughter, Zoren Adrien Marks, July 16, 6 lbs. 10.5 oz.
To Tausha and Brad Ahern, of Williamson, a son, Trierson Andrew Ahern, July 16, 8 lbs. 6 oz.
