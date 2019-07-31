At F.F. Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua
To Emily (Schroo) and Matthew Schosek of Canandaigua, a son, Jack Lawrence Schosek, June 28, 8 lbs. 1 oz.
Grandparents are Lawrence and Jean Schroo of Clifton Springs, Mark Schosek of Marilla, Erie County, and Deborah Schosek of Alden, Erie County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.