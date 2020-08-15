At Newark-Wayne Community Hospital
To Kailey Helstrom of Geneva, a son, Reed Michael Helstrom, June 2, 6 lbs. 9.6 oz.
To Sara and Thomas Taylor of Geneva, a son, Tripp Michael Taylor, June 5, 10 lbs. 2.1 oz.
To Tiffany Hirons and Kashaw Bailey of Waterloo, a daughter, Xayah Rae Bailey, June 6, 8 lbs. 1.1 oz.
To Lakisha Carithers of Newark, a son, Kacee Bryant Barr, June 10, 7lbs. 10.4 oz.
To Kristi Finch-Shuman and Matthew Shuman of Sodus, a son, Lukah Yates Finch-Shuman, June 13, 6 lbs. 8 oz.
To Colleen and John Predmore of Clyde, a daughter, Hadley Layne Predmore, June 13, 7 lbs. 4 oz.
To Tonya and Justin Crance of Seneca Falls, a daughter, Joselyn Marie Crance, June 13, 7 lbs. 7.9 oz.
To Crystal and Mason Kline of Newark, a son, Mason Giacomo Kline Jr., June 15, 7 lbs. 14 oz.
To Kristin and John Hamilton of Penn Yan, a daughter, Kathryn Quinn Hamilton, June 15, 8 lbs. 7 oz.
To Melissa and Tyler Woodard of Clyde, a daughter, Mya Michelle Woodard, June 16, 7 lbs. 15 oz.
To Amber and Matthew Triplett of Phelps, a son, Ezekiel Joseph Triplett, June 17, 9 lbs. 0.8 oz.
To Elizabeth Jenkins and Richard Hayes of Red Creek, a daughter, Addilyn Rose Hayes, June 18, 8 lbs. 15 oz.
To Lyzette Cooper and Cody Martin of Palmyra, a daughter, Selena Anastasia Martin, June 18, 8 lbs. 11 oz.
To Jessica Budinger and Darryl Bowman of Sodus, a daughter, Cecelia Marie Bowman, June 20, 5 lbs. 7.4 oz.
To Hannah and Ryan Eagley of Shortsville, a son, Brody William Eagley, June 21, 8 lbs. 1.8 oz.
To Ayshia and Devin Couillard of Newark, a daughter, Joy Gabriella Couillard, June 23, 6 lbs. 6.6 oz.
To Danielle and John VanGee of Marion, a daughter, Makenzie Rae VanGee, June 23, 8 lbs. 4 oz.
To Rita Lopez of Seneca Falls, a son, Cullen Jeffrey Nielsen, June 22, 8 lbs. 5.7 oz.
To Jennifer Villegas Martinez and Julio Garcia Rodriguez of Sodus, a son, Jose Jadiel Garcia, June 24, 7 lbs. 10.9 oz.
To Samantha Hubright and Joshua Chambers of Marion, a son, Liam James Chambers, June 25, 6 lbs. 15.8 oz.
To Danielle Sapp of Geneva, a son, Dakarai Preston-Lamar Sanders, June 26, 7 lbs. 11 oz.
To Karley Rotondo and John Henninger of Lyons, a daughter, Isabella Rose Henninger, June 25, 8 lbs. 5.7 oz.
To Haley and Gary Iannopollo of Geneva, a son, James Francis Iannopollo, June 26, 9 lbs. 1 oz.
To Kylee Mendat and Alex Hotchkiss of Wolcott, a son, Myles Alexander Hotchkiss, June 30, 7 lbs. 3.2 oz.
To Deanna Johnson of Lyons, a son, Marquse R.L. Terry, June 30, 8 lbs. 3.2 oz.
To Heather and Joshua Koeberle of Newark, a daughter, Mackenzie Marie Koeberle, June 29, 6 lbs. 13.9 oz.
To Telonda Sutton and Edwin Laboy of Seneca Falls, a daughter, Azura Reina Laboy-Sutton, July 1, 7 lbs. 6 oz.
To Lisa Maisonet-Rood and Justin Rood of Newark, a son, Luca Michael Rood, July 1, 8 lbs. 4.2 oz.
To Angela Patterson and Christopher LaFluer of Walworth, a son, Clay Michael LaFluer, July 1, 9 lbs. 14.7 oz.
To Angeline and Jason VanHalle of Newark, a son, Huxley Jay VanHalle, July 4, 7 lbs. 3.9 oz.
To Amber and Ryan Pfeifer of Seneca Falls, a son, Leonel James Pfeifer, July 4, 7 lbs. 4 oz.
To Samantha and Jeffrey Sutliffe of Geneva, a daughter, Briar Rae Sutliffe, July 5, 6 lbs. 10 oz.
To Ashley Harper and Robert Kelley of Lyons, a son, Louie James Kelley, July 5, 5 lbs. 11 oz.
To Brittnie Despaw and Brennan LaBounty of North Rose, a daughter, Haizley Jane LaBounty, July 6, 7 lbs. 2 oz.
To Ashley and Eric Rosintoski of Sodus, a daughter, Olivia Marie Rosintoski, July 7, 6 lbs. 13 oz.
To Therese and Tia Stiger of Clyde, a daughter, RaeLynn Pearl Stiger, July 8, 8 lbs. 8 oz.
To Chelsey Bulman of Newark, a son, Colton Jerry Bulman, July 7, 8 lbs.
To Ashley Bernier and Brandon Ikeler of Alton, a daughter, Scarlett Olivia Ikeler, July 9, 6 lbs. 13 oz.
To Katie Hill and Matthew Flynn of Marion, a daughter, Paityn Rose Flynn, July 10, 7 lbs. 11 oz.
To Irene Reed-Schutt and Joshua Washburn of Clifton Springs, a daughter, Samara Joy Washburn, July 12, 7 lbs. 4.7 oz.
To Nicole and Christopher Seymour of Sodus, a daughter, Gabriella Marie Seymour, July 11, 7 lbs. 11.2 oz.
To Kayleigh DeHaven and Roderick Morris of Lyons, a son, Markus Amir Morris, July 12, 6 lbs. 7.7 oz.
To Ashley Cornwell and Michael Bailey of Lyons, a son, Wade Samuel Bailey, July 13, 6 lbs. 8 oz.
To Chetu and Surya Sapkota of Geneva, a son, Suchit Sapkota, July 13, 6 lbs. 2.7 oz.
To Malinda and Joseph Jones of Savannah, a son, Jasper Owen Jones, July 15, 5 lbs. 4 oz.
To Amanda Dehond and Shane Craft of Sodus, a daughter, Rayven Anne Craft, July 14, 7 lbs. 1 oz.
To Cassandra Cole of Lyons, a daughter, Diamond Marie-Alice Cole, July 15, 7 lbs. 2.1 oz.
To Dianelys Colon of Geneva, a son, Jaydrian Daniel Colon, July 15, 7 lbs. 9.5 oz.
To Beth and John Parrott of Geneva, a son, Brooks Edward Parrott, July 16, 8 lbs. 15 oz.
To Trista Rockwell and Justin Simmons of Red Creek, a son, Zion Jacob Simmons, July 17, 7 lbs. 6.2 oz.
To Siera McKee and Seandel Greenaway of Geneva, a daughter, Alaina Rose Greenaway, July 18, 7 lbs. 4 oz.
To Lindsey Manno and Karl Wilkins of Seneca Falls, a daughter, Averiegrace Marie Wilkins, July 17, 7 lbs. 7 oz.
To Hali and William Burnett of Cayuga, a son, Liam Thomas Burnett, July 20, 7 lbs. 1 oz.
To Chelsea Malkowski and Keenen Eischen of Newark, a son, Carson Jo Eischen, July 19, 7 lbs. 8 oz.
To Cheyann Saunders of Romulus, a daughter, AvaLea Grace Saunders, July 20, 5 lbs. 10 oz.
To Joselyn and Aaron VanHouter of Wolcott, a son, Eian Vincent VanHouter, July 21, 8 lbs. 2.8 oz.
To Destiny and John Wood of Penn Yan, a daughter, Kiyah Rayne Wood, July 22, 8 lbs. 7 oz.
To Chiquita Johnson and Lorent Greene of Lyons, a son, Lorent Alfred Greene Jr., July 22, 7 lbs. 12.9 oz.
To Keirsten and Shawn Pickup of Newark, a daughter, Kaylanah Ann Pickup, July 23, 6 lbs. 6 oz.
To Taylor and Joseph Parsons of Alton, a son, Trenton Rodger Ilene Parsons, July 24, 8 lbs. 7.4 oz.
To Kellie Lewis of Ontario, a daughter, Charlotte Virginia Rose Lewis, July 25, 6 lbs. 3 oz.
To Megan and Mark Lafferty of Seneca Falls, a daughter, Maelyn Harper Lafferty, July 25, 8 lbs. 2 oz.
To Amanda and Joseph Briggs of Lyons, a daughter, Natalie Kay Briggs, July 25, 6 lbs. 13 oz.
To Ashley and Jared Reome of Newark, a son, Colton James Reome, July 27, 7 lbs. 14.3 oz.
To Kayley and Steven Dickinson of Sodus, a son, Owen Randall Dickinson, July 25, 7 lbs. 2 oz.
To Zuliane Leon and Victor Colon of Geneva, a son, Thiago Emanuel Colon Lewis, July 30, 7 lbs. 4.1 oz.
To Oksana Katrych and Vitalii Poznik of Webster, a daughter, Sophia Vitalina Katrych, July 28, 9 lbs. 9 oz.
To Ashley and Joshua Turner of Seneca Falls, a daughter, Ellie Rose Turner, July 29, 7 lbs. 11 oz.