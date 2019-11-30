At Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, Newark
To Hannah and William Guchone of Newark, a son, Theodore Francis Guchone, Oct. 1, 9 lbs. 6 oz.
To Nicole and Anthony Lanphear of Seneca Falls, a son, Declan John Lanphear, Oct. 1, 7 lbs. 7 oz.
To Sara Alamo and Perrell Wright of Newark, a son, Perrell Anthony Wright Jr., Oct. 1, 9 lbs. 7 oz.
To Stephanie and Kim Gary Jr. of Palmyra, a daughter, Magnolia Noelle Gray, Oct. 2, 6 lbs. 9 oz.
To Ariana Huber and Codie Shaw of Oswego, a son, Cyprus Jack Shaw, Oct. 2, 9 lbs. 4.2 oz.
To Brooke and Jacob Giancola of Marion, a son, Levi Michael Giancola, Oct. 2, 8 lbs. 9.5 oz.
To Melissa and Christopher Blake of Seneca Falls, a daughter, Lyanna Dorothy Blake, Oct. 3, 9 lbs. 4 oz.
To Rachael Malisani and Anthony Tavolino of Clyde, a son, Luciano Anthony Tavolino, Oct. 4, 8 lbs. 2.6 oz.
To Cedra Murphy and Antaun Wright of Geneva, a son, Theo Gene Leigh Wright, Oct. 4, 8 lbs. 6 oz.
To Rachely Cruz and Luis Zamora of Geneva, a daughter, Alaia Zamora Cruz, Oct. 5, 7 lbs. 10 oz.
To Shana and Andrew Dean of Newark, a daughter, Cadence Astrid Dean, Oct. 5, 7 lbs. 4 oz.
To Amanda Morrill of Newark, a daughter, Zoe Elizabeth Bryant, Oct. 6, 5 lbs. 15.5 oz.
To Madison Santillo and Brandon DeLong of Phelps, a son, Elijah Everett DeLong, Oct. 9, 7 lbs. 12.9 oz.
To April Ramos and Francis Nicotera of Geneva, a son, Byson Anthony Nicotera, Oct. 8, 8 lbs. 10.4 oz.
To Ashlyn and Neudy Garcia of Lyons, a daughter, Azalea Izabella-Baez Garcia, Oct. 8, 7 lbs.
To Adiarys Ribon and Rodrigo Ribon Alcodio, Oct. 9, 7 lbs. 10 oz.
To Kirra Meckley and Bradley Larsen of Seneca Falls, a son, Bentley Allen Larsen, Oct. 9, 7 lbs. 14 oz.
To Kayla and Daniel Dewolf of Lyons, a daughter, Brooklyn Avery Dewolf, Oct. 11, 7 lbs. 15.9 oz.
To Alexis Horton of Waterloo, a daughter, Daytona Terry Nicole Miles-Lonthair, Oct. 12, 6 lbs. 14 oz.
To Haley Plotts and Jason Wiegert of Lyons, a son, Mason Ray Wiegert, Oct. 14, 8 lbs. 0.9 oz.
To Kimberly Cauwels and Matthew Haws of Geneva, a son, Spencer John Haws, Oct. 16, 9 lbs. 2.7 oz.
To Monique and Bradley Vernon of Waterloo, a son, Charles Patrick Vernon, Oct. 15, 4 lbs. 13 oz.
To Jamie Odit and Jared Rice of Newark, a son, Logan Christopher Rice, Oct. 16, 5 lbs. 7 oz.
To Julie Milton of Newark, a son, Levi Thomas Milton, Oct. 18, 8 lbs. 5 oz.
To Gracie Lash and Billy Thompson of Red Creek, a son, James Carson Thompson, Oct. 18, 7 lbs. 11 oz.
To Taylor Gary and Mason Schafer of Geneva, a son, Maddox Storm Schafer, Oct. 15, 6 lbs. 15 oz.
To Heather Dasson and David Nevlezer of Newark, a son, Hunter John Paul Nevlezer, Oct. 18, 7 lbs. 0.4 oz.
To Erika Guererri and Seth Bennett of Geneva, a son, Oliver Robert Bennett, Oct. 18, 7 lbs. 7 oz.
To Linda Jimeniz Castillo and Ivan Aguilera Saldana of Phelps, a daughter, Charlotte Joyce Aguilera Jimenez, Oct. 18, 7 lbs. 4.5 oz.
To Kubra Akdogru and Jeremy Haberger of Williamson, a son, Mahmud Ertugrul Recep Haberger, Oct. 19, 7 lbs. 10 oz.
To Christina and Joshua Peterson of Clyde, a son, Ethan James Peterson, Oct. 23, 7 lbs. 14.5 oz.
To Janae and Andrew Zimmerman of Waterloo, a daughter, Laurie Joelle Zimmerman, Oct. 23, 6 lbs. 4.9 oz.
To Jessica and Robert Wright of Newark, a daughter, Tayler Ellia Wright, Oct. 23, 6 lbs. 4.6 oz.
To Keira Alicea and Billy Wells of Geneva, a son, Matiluis Wesley-King Wells, Oct. 20, 8 lbs. 14 oz.
To Tatyanna Llano and Corey Aikey of Clifton Springs, a son, Camren Lealand Aikey, Oct. 22, 7 lbs. 8.1 oz.
To Shelby Drave and Dakota Bouwens of Newark, a son, Jaiden Gregory Bouwens, Oct. 23, 5 lbs. 0.1 oz.
To Brittney Kaunssane and Joshua Dube of Newark NY, a daughter, Emily Rose Dube, Oct. 24, 8 lbs. 3 oz.
To Whisper and Brandon Brown of Newark, a son, Eli Kenneth Brown, Oct. 25, 8 lbs. 8.6 oz.
To Akizza Donato and Jeremy Trenchard of Geneva, a daughter, Inara Minori Trenchard Donato, Oct. 26, 10.8 oz.
To Kristen Sloane and Ian Gillens of Marion, a daughter, Alaina Faye Gillens, Oct. 27, 8 lbs. 10 oz.
To Kelly Burnett and Jeffrey Krogstad of Farmington, a daughter, Reagan Frances Krogstad, Oct. 25, 8 lbs. 6 oz.
To Lyndsey Zimmerman and Christian Morrill of Lyons, a son, Christian Jacob Morrill Jr., Oct. 26, 8 lbs.
To Jesyka Moody and Bryce Premo of Sodus, a daughter, Emma Lee Grace Premo, Oct. 29, 8 lbs. 3 oz.
To Sasha and Carlos Rodriguez of Geneva, a daughter, Aliana Eneida Rodriguez, Oct. 29, 6 lbs. 9.5 oz.
To Crystal Clark and Raymond Knittle of Geneva, a daughter, Gia Elise Knittle, Oct. 30, 8 lbs. 8 oz.
To Patricia Salazar and Hakeem McKoy of Geneva, a son, Hakeem Kachear McKoy Jr., Oct. 31, 7 lbs. 7 oz.