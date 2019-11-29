At Newark-Wayne Community Hospital
To Kayla and Daniel Dewolf of Lyons, a daughter, Brooklyn Avery Dewolf, Oct. 11, 7 lbs. 15.9 oz.
To Alexis Horton of Waterloo, a daughter, Daytona Terry Nicole Miles-Lonthair, Oct. 12, 6 lbs. 14 oz.
To Haley Plotts and Jason Wiegert of Lyons, a son, Mason Ray Wiegert, Oct. 14, 8 lbs. 0.9 oz.
To Kimberly Cauwels and Matthew Haws of Geneva, a son, Spencer John Haws, Oct. 16, 9 lbs. 2.7 oz.
To Monique and Bradley Vernon of Waterloo, a son, Charles Patrick Vernon, Oct. 15, 4 lbs. 13 oz.
To Jamie Odit and Jared Rice of Newark, a son, Logan Christopher Rice, Oct. 16, 5 lbs. 7 oz.
To Julie Milton of Newark, a son, Levi Thomas Milton, Oct. 18, 8 lbs. 5 oz.
To Gracie Lash and Billy Thompson of Red Creek, a son, James Carson Thompson, Oct. 18, 7 lbs. 11 oz.
To Taylor Gary and Mason Schafer of Geneva, a son, Maddox Storm Schafer, Oct. 15, 6 lbs. 15 oz.
To Heather Dasson and David Nevlezer of Newark, a son, Hunter John Paul Nevlezer, Oct. 18, 7 lbs. 0.4 oz.
To Erika Guererri and Seth Bennett of Geneva, a son, Oliver Robert Bennett, Oct. 18, 7 lbs. 7 oz.
To Linda Jimeniz Castillo and Ivan Aguilera Saldana of Phelps, a daughter, Charlotte Joyce Aguilera Jimenez, Oct. 18, 7 lbs. 4.5 oz.