Brian and Karen Fitzpatrick, of Penn Yan, have announced the engagement of their daughter, Kirsten M. Fitzpatrick, to David M. Salone, son of Sherry and George Lewis and Francis Salone.
The bride-to-be, a 2010 graduate of Penn Yan Academy, received an associate degree in bakery/pastry chef from the Culinary Institute of America in 2013. She is a bakery manager at Weeki Wachee Candy Co. in Spring Hill, Fla.
The groom-to-be, a 2010 graduate of Geneva High School, received a degree from Finger Lakes Community College in 2017 and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from St. Leo University in 2018. He is an accountant with Price, Waterhouse, Cooper LLP in Tampa, Fla.
A Sept. 8 wedding is planned at Norton Chapel at Keuka College in Keuka Park.
