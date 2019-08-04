SENECA FALLS — Bob and Margo Ruddy of Seneca Falls have announced the engagement of their son, Shane Ruddy of Newton, Mass., to Kristine Clements, daughter of David and Patricia Clements of Chesterville, Maine.
A 2009 graduate of Mynderse Academy, the groom-to-be holds a degree in civil engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute. He is a civil engineer at ET &L Corp. in Stow, Mass.
A 2006 graduate of Mount Blue High School, the bride-to-be holds a degree in accounting and quantitative perspectives from Bentley University. She is a finance manager at Boston Scientific in Marlborough, Mass.
A December 2019 wedding is planned at Point Lookout in Northport, Maine.
