Mosich-Barkley

PENN YAN — Bob and Jen Mosich have announced the engagement of their daughter, Christine M., to Kyle A. Barkley, son of Dan and Bonnie Barkley.
The bride-to-be is a 2010 graduate of Penn Yan Academy. She also holds degrees from State University College at Cortland and Pennsylvania State University.
She is a career coach at the University of South Carolina in Columbia, S.C.
The groom-to-be is a 2009 graduate of Penn Yan Academy. He also holds degrees from Finger Lakes Community College at SUC-Cortland.
He is enlisted in the Air Force and stationed at Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter, S.C.
An October 2020 wedding is planned.
