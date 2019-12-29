Waters-Davenport

Kelly M. Waters and Charles W. Davenport, both of Liverpool, Onondaga County, have announced their engagement.
The daughter of Gary Michael and Jean Waters of Waymart, Pa., the bride-to-be graduated from Western Wayne High School and East Stroudsburg University.
She works at Arc of Onondaga.
The son of Charles R. Davenport Sr. and Darlene J. Kellogg, both of Newark, the groom-to-be graduated from a high school in Scranton, Pa. He also studied criminal justice at the University of Arizona.
He is a mail carrier with the U.S. Postal Service.
An afternoon wedding is planned for June 20.