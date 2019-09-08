Bedient-Fitzwater

Holly Bedient and Frank Fitzwater were united in marriage during a ceremony July 20 at the Inn at Glenora.
The Hon. David Grace officiated.
The bride was given in marriage by her father, James Bedient.
The matron of honor was Becky Carlsen of Penn Yan.
Bridesmaids were Joy Roseler of Hammondsport; and Amy Bedient, sister of the bride, of Webster, S.D.
Best man was Dean Roberts of Branchport.
Groomsmen were Rob Ayers of Branchport and Dan Wheeler of Keuka Park.
Music was provided by Todd Whitford.
A reception was held at Veraisons Restaurant at Glenora.
The bride, daughter of James and Kim Bedient of Branchport, is the owner and manager of Riesling Ridge Stables. She also is the equestrian coach at Keuka College.
The groom, son of Dale and Cheryl Fitzwater of Branchport, works at Simmons Vineyards.
The couple is at home in Penn Yan.