Peone-Plaster

Marissa Jane Peone and Alexander Fitzwilliam Plaster of Channel Island were wed on Sept. 18, 2019 in Les Hougues, St. Mary Jersey, Channel Island.
The ceremony was performed by Ann Sugden, a civil celebrant.
Marissa is the daughter of Nathan and Tammi Peone of Shamrock Avenue, Seneca Falls.
She is a 2011 graduate of Mynderse Academy. She holds a bachelor’s degree in marine and environmental biology from Ohio University and Hawaii Pacific University.
Alexander is a graduate of Cardiff University, Wales, UK, with a bachelor’s degree in marine geography.