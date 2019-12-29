Robson-Brock

Melissa M. Robson and Andrew G. Brock were united in marriage during a ceremony Sept. 28 at New York Chiropractic College in Seneca Falls.
Pastor Stephen Beals officiated.
The bride was escorted by her father, James Robson.
Music was provided by Isabella Barbagallo of Rochester.
Kelly Nadeau, of Rochester, was the maid of honor.
Bridesmaids were Catherine Robson of Cincinnati, Ohio; and Sarah Brock of Boston, Mass.
Glenn Humphrey was the best man.
Groomsmen were Matthew Robson of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Adam Phelps of Rochester.
Kayleigh Mae Robson of Cincinnati, Ohio, was the flower girl.
Otto M. Robison of Cincinnati, Ohio, was the ring bearer.
A reception also was held on the college’s campus, with music by Charismatic Entertainment.
The bride, daughter of James and Katherine Robson of Waterloo, holds an associate’s degree from Monroe Community College and attended Continental School of Beauty. She is a self-employed hair stylist.
The groom, son of Warren and Barbara Brock of Webster, holds a bachelor’s degree in art studio with a graphic design concentration from State University College at Plattsburgh.
After a honeymoon to Lake Placid, the couple is at home in Penfield.