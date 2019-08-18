Wedding: Suric - Liseno

Daniella and Cory Liseno

Cory David Liseno and Daniella Nicole Suric were married in a weekend celebration on June 22, 2019, at the Estate at Florentine Gardens in River Vale, N.J., with a reception immediately following.

Suric is the daughter of Nikola and Nela Suric of Fair Lawn, N.J. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Delaware, and her master’s degree from the University of South Florida. She is employed as a behavior analyst in Northern New Jersey.

Cory is the son of David and Cheri Liseno of Elbridge. He received his bachelor’s degree in computer science from Rochester Institute of Technology, and is employed at Google in New York City. He is the grandson of Eleanor Liseno and the late Joseph Liseno of Auburn, and of Judy D’Eredita of Waterloo and Don D’Eredita of Florida.

Jeramie Liseno, brother of the groom, was best man, with Rowan Liseno a junior bridesmaid, and Abby Liseno a flower girl.

The couple enjoyed an extended honeymoon in Maui, Oahu, and Tahiti.

